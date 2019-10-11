Witbank community members march to South 32 offices to hand over memorandum

About 700 community members from Witbank in Mpumalanga have gathered at James and Ethel park, in Melrose north of Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

They will be marching to South 32 offices in Melrose Arch.

Sam Masango, a provincial South African youth council in Mpumalanga, said they will hand over a memorandum of demands and grievances to the management of South 32.

"Last month, it was announced that Seriti resources have entered into an exclusive contractual negotiations to acquire South 32's SA energy coal business. The deal between the two is unfair and was a secret to us as the community of Witbank. The deal is not inclusive with the community of Mpumalanga and in that case the deal should be shared 50/50," Masango said.