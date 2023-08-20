×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Akani Simbine's 100m medal hopes end in disqualification in Budapest

20 August 2023 - 17:01
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Akani Simbine reacts to being disqualified for a false start in the men's 100m semifinal in Budapest on Sunday.
Akani Simbine reacts to being disqualified for a false start in the men's 100m semifinal in Budapest on Sunday.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Akani Simbine’s unbeaten run in the top echelons of world sprinting ending in disqualification at the world championship in Budapest on Sunday, sent off the track after false-starting in the semifinals.

The South African with the slow start and great top-end speed, who had been in the top five of the world since 2016, took off a fraction of a second too early in the second semifinal.

Akani Simbine powers through to semifinals of World Championships

Akani Simbine powered through the 100m heats at the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday, showing he has the tools to negotiate his way ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Akani downs world champ as Wayde runs fastest 400m time of comeback

Akani Simbine handed world champion Fred Kerley his first defeat since early last year as he won the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Silesia, ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Swellendam municipality building set alight during protests
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town