Akani Simbine’s unbeaten run in the top echelons of world sprinting ending in disqualification at the world championship in Budapest on Sunday, sent off the track after false-starting in the semifinals.
The South African with the slow start and great top-end speed, who had been in the top five of the world since 2016, took off a fraction of a second too early in the second semifinal.
Akani Simbine's 100m medal hopes end in disqualification in Budapest
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
