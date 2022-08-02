×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Covid-19 infections sink SA’s 4x100m relay team at Commonwealth Games

By SPORT STAFF - 02 August 2022 - 14:09
Cheswill Johnson, Henricho Bruintjies, Antonio Alkana and Benji Richardson after taking silver in the men's 4x100m relay at the African championships in Mauritius earlier this year.
Cheswill Johnson, Henricho Bruintjies, Antonio Alkana and Benji Richardson after taking silver in the men's 4x100m relay at the African championships in Mauritius earlier this year.
Image: SUPPLIED

Team SA’s 4x100m relay team, considered a medal contender at the Commonwealth Games, is almost certainly out of the Birmingham showpiece after two members tested positive for Covid-19. 

Team management said sprinters Clarence Munyai and Emile Erasmus had withdrawn after contracting the coronavirus. 

Pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer has also tested positive and has withdrawn from the competition. 

Zakhiti Nene, a 400m runner, was experiencing symptoms and would be retested on Tuesday. 

“The upshot is that Team SA is unlikely to be able to field a 4x100m men’s relay team, an event in which they were one of the medal favourites.”

The team, anchored by Akani Simbine, won silver at Gold Coast 2018 and finished fourth at Glasgow 2014. 

Le Clos now Commonwealth’s greatest athlete ever

SA swimmer Chad le Clos has achieved the feat of being the greatest performer at the Commonwealth Games, but he won’t be satisfied until he’s No1 ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Blitzboks meet Australia in Commonwealth Sevens semifinals

The Springbok Sevens were in firm control of their Commonwealth Games quarterfinal on Saturday evening as they beat Canada 33-0 to advance into the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tatjana shows her class as she dominates 200m breaststroke heats

Tatjana Schoenmaker laid down a world-class marker as she clocked the fastest time in the 200m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Teen stars lead way for SA at games

Team SA’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, seems to be picking up as  medals have started rolling in.
Sport
1 day ago

Team SA hit by withdrawals ahead of Commonwealth Games

Team SA has been hit by withdrawals ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with high-profile casualties including cricketer Marizanne Kapp ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele