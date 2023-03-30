Mphahlele plotting star status for SA

With SA looking for its next world-class athlete to carry the new generation, middle-distance runner Ryan Mphahlele has raised his hand and aims to lay at the ASA Track and Field Championship that starts today until Saturday at Potchefstroom.
At just 24, Mphahlele has achieved a lot in his career and is nearing his prime years. This season for him feels like the one he can elevate himself to world-class level.
“It’s important to have a great season and be better than last year and go against the world and succeed,” Mphahlele told Sowetan.
“Where I am at the moment, there’s a stereotype. There are not a lot of opportunities for athletes to make it out and go on to be the best in the world. I want to change that perspective. It’s just a matter of performing and inspiring,” he said.
The biggest motivating factor for Mphahlele to do well this season is the potential to change his life for the better and inspire the people of Tembisa.
“It’s very a crucial year, it could be life-changing for me and also the people around me and where I come from, Tembisa. It can change the whole dynamic of athletics and how people will look at athletics,” he said.
“I always thought the only way people will think athletics is a great sport is when they see people excel at it and that’s what I’m trying to do especially this season. Off the racing, it’s just a matter of inspiring people to do their best in what they are doing in their lives,” Mphahlele said.
He will be taking part in the 5,000m and 1,500m during the three-day championships to be held at NWU McArthur Stadium.
“I’m at an elite level, and I have to keep it there. I’m a professional athlete and in Potch is just a matter of executing in all my races. I’m looking forward to the races I’ll be competing in, they’re all important, I go with the attitude to win and run fast. It’s a big championship for me.”
Track stars like Wayde van Niekerk, Akani Simbine and Luxolo Adams will also be making appearances in the nationals.
Mphahlele plotting star status for SA
Middle-distance runner to chase double gold at national champs
Image: Ashley Vlotman
