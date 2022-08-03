×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Simbine can't feel the love from Mzansi

100m ace says his exploits are not appreciated

03 August 2022 - 09:04
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Akani Simbine has set sights on defending his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. But first he has to make it out of a semifinal tonight.
Akani Simbine has set sights on defending his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. But first he has to make it out of a semifinal tonight.
Image: Phil Noble

Commonwealth Games 100m defending champion Akani Simbine says hes accepted that hes under-appreciated in his homeland despite being a consistent performer. 

South African sports fans are probably the hardest to please in the world, as they are quick to embrace and disregard. 

One of the main reasons criticism is levelled against Simbine is his inability to get a podium finish in the Olympics and the World Championships. This is because he had shown so much potential over the years as an elite athlete but usually falls short on the big stages. 

Now 28, and understanding the dynamics of criticism in sports, Simbine thinks he is underrated in the country because of how he has performed in major championships. 

“It’s always an honour to represent SA at the Olympics, World Champs or Commonwealth Games, but even if I were to break the world record I don’t think anything would change in terms of recognition,” said Simbine, who will race at 8.10pm Wednesday. 

“Every year I perform well in the Diamond Leagues, the World Champs, the Olympics and I’m here in Birmingham as the Commonwealth Games 100m champion. But athletics doesn’t feature high up on SA’s sporting radar.

“I always make the 100m final and I’ve finished in the top five of those finals since 2016. But, I feel I don’t get the appreciation and have come to terms with it. Running fast is a gift that’s been given to me.”

Simbine is looking to successfully defend his 100m title at Birmingham, despite the presence of Kenyas Ferdinand Omanyala, the fastest man in Africa at the moment.

Simbine ran 10.10 seconds to win his heat and qualify for todays semifinal.

“I know I can win. If I can get the first 60m perfect then it sets me up for the last 40m. That’s my strongest part of the race. With a perfect first 60 then I know the last 40 will be strong,” he said. 

Covid-19 infections sink SA’s 4x100m relay team at Commonwealth Games

Team SA’s 4x100m relay team, considered a medal contender at the Commonwealth Games, is almost certainly out of the Birmingham showpiece after two ...
Sport
1 day ago

Akani Simbine needs to find his magic to keep his run going

Akani Simbine’s incredible six-year run inside the top five of the world could come to a crashing end at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Le Clos now Commonwealth’s greatest athlete ever

SA swimmer Chad le Clos has achieved the feat of being the greatest performer at the Commonwealth Games, but he won’t be satisfied until he’s No1 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Teen stars lead way for SA at games

Team SA’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, seems to be picking up as  medals have started rolling in.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele