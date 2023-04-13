Speaking to the media after the runabout, Omanyala said it was a race that warmed up his engine as he works towards his target of running 9.60. "South Africa is like my second home, I always get excited when I come here, the fans are excited to see me. I just come out here and gave them a show as they were excited to see me," Omanyala said.
"It was a good race, just picking up from where we left off from a month ago, I was expecting a sub-10 but a win is a win. I do appreciate it, I'm looking forward to next week, we hope to go faster. Everything is falling in place as we expected, it's just about getting race sharpness.
"The next two races will be faster, next week (Grand Prix in Germiston Stadium) and Botswana Golden Grand Prix, so we'll judge from that, but the target remains the same, 9.60 this season," he said.
Omanyala's performance eclipses SA athletes' no-show at ASA Grand Prix
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics
As SA stars shunned the opening of ASA Grand Prix at the Tuks Athletics Stadium last night, Kenyan sprint ace Ferdinand Omanyala saw value in it as he won the men's 100m in 10.12 as he builds his season.
Although the likes of Akani Simbine, Carina Horn and Wayde van Niekerk were a no-show in Pretoria, the fans were treated to a spectacle by Omanyala. As he was doing his warm-ups preparing to run in the main event, the pavilion filled up with fans from SA and Kenya, with some Kenyan embassy officials all cheering him up.
The fastest man in Africa did not disappoint as he won the 100m in an impressive 10.12, ahead of Benjamin Richardson and Rivaldo Rorberts who finished in 10.33 and 10.34 respectively.
Dambile heads to Europe after flop in the nationals
Speaking to the media after the runabout, Omanyala said it was a race that warmed up his engine as he works towards his target of running 9.60. "South Africa is like my second home, I always get excited when I come here, the fans are excited to see me. I just come out here and gave them a show as they were excited to see me," Omanyala said.
"It was a good race, just picking up from where we left off from a month ago, I was expecting a sub-10 but a win is a win. I do appreciate it, I'm looking forward to next week, we hope to go faster. Everything is falling in place as we expected, it's just about getting race sharpness.
"The next two races will be faster, next week (Grand Prix in Germiston Stadium) and Botswana Golden Grand Prix, so we'll judge from that, but the target remains the same, 9.60 this season," he said.
Africa's fastest man out of world athletics champs due to visa delay
While Simbine was watching from the stands last night, Omanyala is hoping he joins them in Germiston on Wednesday and in Botswana on April 29.
"We hope that he comes in (Germiston) but I'm sure we'll meet in Botswana if he doesn't come in next week," he said.
There were also impressive displays from Zeney van der Walt as she ran a personal best in the 400m, crossing the line in 50.81, while Zakhithi Nene finished behind Qatar's Abderrahman Samba in the men's 400m. Sinesipho Dambile won the men’s 200m in 20.43 with Prudence Sekgodiso winning the women’s 800m in 02.02.41.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos