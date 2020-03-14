Caster Semenya reveals a change in focus

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya confirmed she would focus on the 200m “no matter what” after winning the Gauteng North 200m title in Pretoria on Friday night.

She clocked a 23.49 second personal best to move closer to the 22.80 qualifying time she needs to book her spot to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Semenya, refusing to take testosterone-lowering medication, is forbidden from competing over any distance from 400m to the mile, forcing her to find a new event.

“My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest level of sport, and so in order to pursue my goals and dreams, I have decided to change events and compete in the 200m,” she said in a statement.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but as always, I look forward to the challenge and will work hard doing all I can to qualify for Tokyo and compete to the best of my ability for South Africa.”