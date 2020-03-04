Three local heroes are driving an international Olympic sponsor’s campaign in SA.

Two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya‚ rowing silver medallist Lawrence Brittain and SA’s first black Olympic gold medallist‚ Josia Thugwane‚ were on Wednesday unveiled as ambassadors for tyre and rubber company Bridgestone’s “Chase your dream‚ no matter what” campaign.

Videos of their personal stories of triumph over adversity were screened at the launch in Johannesburg.

In hers‚ Semenya speaks about the hurt and pain she endured at the 2009 world championships in Berlin‚ where she burst onto the international stage to widespread ridicule amid questions over her gender.