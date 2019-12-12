SA's black women shine despite the countless odds they have to live with

Our Zozibini Tunzi broke the racial stereotypes to become Miss Universe!

Now the African woman is the most beautiful woman on earth. We won the Rugby World Cup led by a brilliant black captain - Siya Kolisi.

Zozibini had a perfect hourglass figure, large clear eyes, a killer sense of dress and the most polished intellect among all the contestants.

Her interview never ceases to leave an imprint in our hearts with her intelligent words.