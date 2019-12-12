SA's black women shine despite the countless odds they have to live with
Our Zozibini Tunzi broke the racial stereotypes to become Miss Universe!
Now the African woman is the most beautiful woman on earth. We won the Rugby World Cup led by a brilliant black captain - Siya Kolisi.
Zozibini had a perfect hourglass figure, large clear eyes, a killer sense of dress and the most polished intellect among all the contestants.
Her interview never ceases to leave an imprint in our hearts with her intelligent words.
Mandisa Mfeka became the world's first female black fighter pilot, a reminder that our black women are not only beautiful, they are the most talented.
Saray Khumalo became the first black woman from Africa to conquer Mount Everest.
Caster Semenya showed the world her dazzling skills that remain unmatched.
It's not hyperbole to state that no women have ever had to endure what our nation's black women have had to endure. Today, we woke up in a world where the norm is "black is beautiful" .
Farouk Araie, Benoni
