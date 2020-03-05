Caster Semenya poised for new Olympic run
Caster Semenya yesterday fell short of confirming she'll run a new event at the Tokyo Olympics this year, but instead called for patience regarding her plans and stressed a formal announcement is imminent.
Halted by the IAAF's new regulations regarding testosterone from participating in her favourite 800m and 1500m, Semenya was her boisterous self when she was unveiled as one of three Bridgestone ambassadors for the Games which take place in the Far East from July 24 to August 9.
After missing last year's world championships in Doha due to IAAF restrictions, which she failed get lifted in a court bid that drew world media interest, Semenya insisted she was readying to represent Team SA in Japan even though she can't defend the gold medals she won in Rio four years ago.
"It's the dream of every athlete to qualify for the Olympics," the 29-year-old said. "It's still within me to decide.
"The day will arrive soon where my team will announce which event will I be taking part in. But first I have to qualify. I'm going to do all my best to be at the Olympics."
Semenya, who has refused to take hormone suppressants to take part in her favourite track events, will be forced to choose higher distances, but was cagey about whether she would go for the 3000m (steeplechase), 5000m or 10 000m, or even a full marathon.
"At the Olympics you can run anything from 100m to a marathon. So it's up to you in the media to speculate which one I will choose. At the moment I'm training and it's great." Semenya is awaiting the outcome of an appeal she lodged with the federal court in Switzerland, after the Court for Arbitration in Sport had agreed with the IAAF that she be restricted.
"I've moved on... I'm not fighting anyone. But [my case] is about human rights. I don't have to explain to anyone that I'm a woman. If you call me a man, that's your problem."
