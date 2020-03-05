Caster Semenya poised for new Olympic run

Caster Semenya yesterday fell short of confirming she'll run a new event at the Tokyo Olympics this year, but instead called for patience regarding her plans and stressed a formal announcement is imminent.

Halted by the IAAF's new regulations regarding testosterone from participating in her favourite 800m and 1500m, Semenya was her boisterous self when she was unveiled as one of three Bridgestone ambassadors for the Games which take place in the Far East from July 24 to August 9.

After missing last year's world championships in Doha due to IAAF restrictions, which she failed get lifted in a court bid that drew world media interest, Semenya insisted she was readying to represent Team SA in Japan even though she can't defend the gold medals she won in Rio four years ago.

"It's the dream of every athlete to qualify for the Olympics," the 29-year-old said. "It's still within me to decide.