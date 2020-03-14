Mpumalanga woman raped and thrown in dam

A 27-year-old Mpumalanga man who allegedly threw a 68-year-old woman into a dam after raping her has appeared in the Delmas magistrate’s court.

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday, March 7 in Delmas. The man appeared in court on Friday and was remanded in custody to March 17.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma applauded police for their swift response in arresting the suspect.

He reiterated his call for “society to stand up against gender-based violence”.