Pitso Mosimane: Mandela’s release brought ‘lots of benefits’ for sport

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison just over 30 years ago has yielded many spin-offs for sport in SA.

Speaking after the 30th anniversary of Mandela's release from Victor Verster prison this week, Mosimane said the country could not have hosted tournaments like the 2010 Fifa World Cup and other big events if the former president and other political prisoners were never released.

“I am happy that we are back in international football and that’s why we hosted the World Cup in 2010 here in SA,” he said.

“We would not have hosted the World Cup because we were under sanctions and we were banned. Freedom has brought all the goodies — look at the nice football stadiums that we have across the country.

“There have been lots of benefits. Under apartheid, football people said to me that we will never come to your country. Now we have people like Caster Semenya, Percy Tau, Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk and many others who are showcasing their stuff on the international stage. We are benefiting.”