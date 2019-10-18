Moruti Mthalane in line for gong

IBF flyweight boxing champion Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane has found solace in being nominated for the South African Sportsman of the Year Award after being snubbed by KwaZulu-Natal, which hosted its awards last weekend.

The SA Sports Awards will take place at the Playhouse in Durban on November 10.

Mthalane, 37, from Lindelani in Durban, said: "I was left hurting by being ignored when my province had its sports awards last weekend. The recognition must begin from my province. But that is water under the bridge now that I have been nominated for a bigger award."