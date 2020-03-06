Caster Semenya defends her compatriots

Caster Semenya has shot down suggestions her absence from the world championships in Doha last year contributed immensely to SA returning without a single medal.

With the 800m world champion barred by the IAAF from participating in the championships, not one of the SA athletes managed to medal in what was seen as a disaster for the country. The situation was exacerbated by the absence of Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk, who was nursing a long-term injury.

But Semenya, speaking after she was unveiled as one of the ambassadors for tyre maker Bridgestone this week, defended her compatriots and reasoned they had tried their best in tough circumstances.

"I don't think we should use that argument... that we didn't get medals because myself and Wayde were not at the world champs," Semenya said.