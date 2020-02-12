Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Team SA in precarious shape for Olympics (feat. David Isaacson)

By SBU MJIKELISO - 12 February 2020 - 12:56
Caster Semenya might not race at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.
Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Without Wayde van Niekerk or Caster Semenya, two great medal hopes, Team SA came back from the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year without a single medal - an ominous sign before the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.

WHAT SHOULD WE EXPECT?

The Games will ignite on July 24, less than six months from now, with many of our athletes struggling for form or, in the case of some swimmers, unaware of the criteria to even qualify for the Olympics.

Without Van Niekerk and Semenya (in the 800m and 1500m because of the failed Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal to prevent taking testosterone reducing pills) SA's hopes rest largely on long jumpers Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai, 100m sprinter Akani Simbine and the 4x100m relay team that features Simbine, Clarence Munyai, Thando Dlodlo and Simon Makgakwe.

Renowned multi award-winning sports writer David Isaacson helps us unpack this topic as well as the possible return to action of Anaso Jobodwana in the 200m sprint and Semenya's last throw of the dice in a Swiss court.

