Entertainment

Inside Clement Maosa & his bae’s baby shower: 'Meet the parentals'

By Masego Seemela - 12 October 2019 - 09:34
Clement Maosa and girlfriend throws a baby shower for their unborn child.
Clement Maosa and girlfriend throws a baby shower for their unborn child.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his bae threw an adorable blue themed baby shower.

Just last month, Clement and his wife-to-be took fans by surprise when they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Surrounded by celebrity friends and family, the new parents-to-be hosted a cute blue themed shower that clearly stated that they were expecting a boy.

Clement popped the question to his bae at an intimate birthday dinner last year. 

Spotted at the baby shower were Caster Semenya, actress Nolwazi Shange, Dr Musa and actor Siphesihle Vazi amongst his celebrity friends attending the shower.

View this post on Instagram

?????? ?: @tendai_mhlanga

A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on

View this post on Instagram

The Parentals! ❤️

A post shared by Clementmaosa (@clementmaosa) on

WATCH | Skeem Saam’s Clement Maosa drops snippets of new music video

Judging from the snippet, it's hella fire!
Entertainment
2 months ago

SNAPS | Clement Maosa conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Clement Maosa was part of this year's Trek4Mandela expedition.
Entertainment
2 months ago

Ciara, Basetsana Kumalo & Lunga Shabalala: see what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebs got up to.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X