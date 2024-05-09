Food & Drink

Upgrade family recipe, whip up something special on Mother's Day

Try chef Ndlozi's flapjacks with yoghurt cream and seasonal fruits

09 May 2024 - 07:40
Nombuso Kumalo Content Producer
Zakhele Ndlozi, Executive Sous Chef at the Sibaya and Casino Entertainment Kingdom
Image: supplied

What is a fail-proof way to a mother’s heart? Through her favourite recipes, of course.

On Sunday, close the food delivery app, create long-lasting memories and stir up some nostalgia this Mother's Day by recreating some special dishes for the most outstanding woman in your life.   

Whether it's your grandmother, aunt, wife, mom or other special women who played a significant role in your life; celebrate her by laying out the Mother's Day table with sentimental delicacies to fill her heart and awaken her taste buds.   

Executive sous chef at Durban's Sibaya and Casino Entertainment Kingdom, Zakhele Ndlozi, will honour Mother's Day by serving tasty treats in a buffet that will host a gathering of women on the day.  

The 31-year-old Brackenhurst native recalls signature family dishes and traditions that he grew up on that remind him of the women in his life.   

“My grandmother loved the i-sandwich, a sandwich press with polony, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. She had one of those sandwich machines which were white and decorated in a floral pattern. Oh, Nkosi yam, she would love to have it for breakfast in the morning for Mother's Day,” says Ndlozi.

“A Mother's Day wouldn’t simply celebrate our grandmother but u-ma also. She loved pancakes and flapjacks. Now that I’m a chef, I upgraded her pancake recipe – every generation must upgrade the family recipes."

Ndlozi grew up with his single mother, grandmother, uncle and cousin. His mother was the main cook of the family.   

“I grew up in an African cliché. I grew up with a single mother until my pre-teen years. I was brought up by my grandmother and mother, uncle and cousin. My cousin and I grew up like siblings," he says.

By the tender age of 10, Ndlozi knew that he wanted to become a chef or actor, believing that he had grown into his culinary passion.   

“By the time I was in high school, I wanted to be either a chef or an actor because they both have theatre to it. You can either display your emotions on a stage or a plate,” he says jokingly.   

Ndlozi reflects on how watching his mother manoeuvre in the kitchen shaped his culinary journey from when he was a toddler.  

“When I was a toddler, she would bring up the kitchen wooden barstool and pull it over. When she was done making the banana loaf mixture, she would hand me the wooden spoon to lick the batter before it went into the oven. Even after that, we would cook together,” he says.

“Oh, my goodness, I wish I had that barstool to this day because of those memories." 

Ndlozi shares his kid-friendly flapjacks with yoghurt cream and seasonal fruits as a light, satisfying appetiser to kick off breakfast on Mother's Day.  

“We make flapjacks – they are light and fluffy. Add a fresh spin on whipped cream by making cream yogurt, which I make by adding vanilla essence. Complete the dish with fresh fruits.

"You want to have something fulfilling and fresh in one meal. Drizzle honey on top to add flavour or add a splash of cream liquor in the cream to make the dish adult-worthy," he says. 

 

Flapjacks with tropical fruit, honey and creamy yoghurt  

Flapjacks with tropical fruit, honey, and creamy yogurt.
Image: supplied

Ingredients

  •  2 Eggs 
  •  200g flour 
  •  60g castor sugar 
  • 1/2 Tsp salt 
  • 10g Tsp baking powder 
  • 1 Tsp vanilla essence 
  • 60g butter (melted) 
  • 250ml milk 
  • 250 ml double thick yoghurt 
  • 250ml thick cream 
  • 1 Tsp vanilla essence 
  • 15g castor sugar 
  • 60g honey  
  • 50g pineapple 
  • 2 granadilla 
  • 50g kiwi 
  • 50g watermelon 

Method

  • To prepare the flapjack batter, separate the egg yolks from the egg whites and place them into bowls. 
  • Whisk the egg whites while adding castor sugar slowly until they double in size and form stiff peaks. 
  • Melt the butter and cool, then add the egg yolks, vanilla essence and milk, and then mix.
  • Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt together and combine them with the wet ingredients. 
  • Once a smooth batter forms, fold in half of the egg white mixture until it is fully incorporated. 
  • Add the rest of the egg whites to the batter, folding gently, and set aside. 
  • Using a nonstick frying pan, add a knob of butter or use nonstick spray.  
  • Using a tablespoon, add the flapjack batter to the pan and cook for 3 minutes on each side. Cook on medium-low heat. 
  • To prepare the yoghurt cream, whisk together cream, vanilla, and sugar until soft peaks form. Add the thick yogurt to the cream, fold in gently till fully combined, and set aside.
  • To prepare the fruit salad, cut the fruit into small, desired shapes and set them aside. 
  • Assemble the flapjacks, the yogurt cream, and fruit salad any way you choose. Have fun and enjoy.   

* Chef tip: When cooking your flapjacks, wait to see a few bubbles forming; this indicates that the batter is halfway done and ready to flip. 

Views of the Sibaya and Casino Entertainment Kingdom poolside and grounds
Image: supplied

