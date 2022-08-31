Operation Dudula members of the Johannesburg region have started protesting outside the Hillbrow Community Health Centre to block illegal immigrants from using public health facilities.
On Wednesday morning, a group of about 20 people dressed in camouflage and carrying sjamboks, sang Struggle songs outside the clinic as they called for illegal immigrants to “go back to your countries”.
While the group was singing, dozens of people queued outside the clinic waiting to be served.
Police monitor Operation Dudula protest at Hillbrow clinic
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Joburg regional chairperson Siphiwe Shabangu said the purpose of the protest is to “raise awareness against illegal immigrants who are responsible for the deteriorating state of health facilities”.
“We here to picket against illegal immigrants from using our facilities. We are not preventing anyone from entering. We are just making a call that South Africans should be serviced first,” said Shabangu.
Police are in the area monitoring the situation.
A few Dudula members were also outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville in Tshwane on Wednesday morning. The situation remained calm at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto despites threats of similar protests which are expected to start by midday.
