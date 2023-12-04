Last resort: Here's how to look your best on vacay

Whether you’re heading to a local coast or one that requires a passport, escape the city with our guide to soaking it up.

Makeup: Beach-club baddie

If you’re trading “bus, club, another club, another club” for boats and beach bars, our guide to resort beauty is what you need.

Resort rouge: Elevate red lips to a ruby status that even The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy would be proud of by adding a layer of glitter. As seen at Valentino and KXXK, skin was kept pared-back and fresh while lips were drenched in red and finished off with a layer of sparkling scarlet glitter or gemstones — perfect for rocking at the pool bar or beach club. Apply a matte red lipstick and add a clear gloss before packing on a loose glitter layer by layer until there’s no lipstick peeking through.

Try: Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP, R655; DreamSQNS Chunky Glitter in Aphrodite, R125.

Coastal kohl: Give yourself ultimate “cool girl” status while chilling poolside with a carefree smudging of black kohl. At Luisa Spagnoli and Jil Sander, models were sent out with eyes lined in black kohl and smoky colour closely wrapped around the lash lines. Go for a waterproof liner or eyeshadow stick that will stay put in and out the pool. Finish off with an element of light by way of a shimmer cream eyeshadow or eye pencil applied in the inner corners and waterline.

Try: Huda Beauty Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette, R1 350; Fenty Beauty Shadowstix Matte Eyeshadow Stick in Cuz I’m Black, R575.