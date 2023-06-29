Sole ascension
Tips to look ‘Out of this World’ at the Durban July
Cape, trains, statement accessories are never out of fashion
The Met Gala in recent years has been popularly coined by many fashion lovers as “The first Monday in May”, then surely in Mzansi we can move to dub the Durban July as “The first Saturday in July”? The busiest weekend on the social calendar is here.
SMag is taking over this year's Hollywoodbets Durban July and we will be giving live coverage from the following marquees, Afrotainment, Disoufeng (in collaboration with Bisquit and Dubouche) and The Premium Lifestyle. Here are some inspiration to help you interpret this year's fashion theme “Out of this World”:
Create a moment not a look
Admittedly, the term practical has never gone down well with a glass of champers overlooking the field, but it is a saver when avoiding fashion distress. For this season, switch out the impractical outfit and focus more on creating a moment, that is a cohesive look where all the different elements of the outfit together bring the high drama. When stripped back the look should still read slay.
Look back to singer Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show in February as a style reference. With every outfit change, the singer’s overall lipstick-red ensemble was cleverly elevated and still served lewks. For the gents, channel Bad Bunny’s 8-metre detachable cape moment at this year’s Met Gala. The cape raised the style factor on the rapper’s already avant-garde star white open-back suit by Jacquemus.
Renaissance inspiration
One of the most significant pop culture and fashion moments of the year, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has overtaken the internet with visuals from every leg of her tour flooding our social feeds – along with Pinterest-able snaps from her highly curated wardrobe. Even though we may not have access to her custom-made garments, we are sure to spot style references from the tour.
Mesmerise onlookers with pops of rhinestones and glittering metallics in interesting style variations to give your ensemble a facelift. On the field, channel daytime disco diva with mesh opera gloves, crystal-like catsuits and iridescent metallics that will sparkle in the light.
Out-there accessories
Statement accessories are a surefire and quirky way to add interest without skimming on the factor. Bold necklaces and earrings dominated the haute couture spring runway since early February from surreal golden-faced women at Schiaparelli to ornamental-like stunners at Giambattista Valli and overly sized pearl cuffs at Givenchy.
This trend was later spotted on the SA Fashion Week showcase with Viviers Studio’s collaboration with jewellery designer Kirsten Goss and becoming a focal point at Michael Ludwig Studio’s presentation with colourful patterned earrings. For the expert polo goer who wants to mix up polo traditions with class, stand out in your version of the fascinator, after all, it is the Durban July. Add a playful spin on the space theme as seen on the Bam Collective spring/summer 2023 runway. The secret to nailing out-here accessories is to play up the drama.
Sole ascension
Footwear is the make-or-break moment of all outfits and with the marquee-hopping and walking great distances, the pressure is that much more. Sweat not, the key takeaway is to be fashionably sturdy.
Thanks to the resurgence of fashion cores, we simply can’t get enough of the 1960s-inspired platforms. From knee-high disco boots to vibrant colourful platforms, they make for the perfect companion for divot stomping.
Not only are they weather and strap-snapping incident-proof, but they are also on trend and super easy to maintain. With different variations (and heights) of the platform and availability from stiletto heels to the sturdy block heel. Ultimately the choice is yours. Alternatively, the high-knee metallic and mesh rhinestone stiletto boots are darling with any high-slit and steamy short dress. But best rocked on solid ground.
For gents, zone in on footwear that is heavy in metallic detailing. Else play it cool with candy-floss-hued slip-ons for that flash of colour which is on par with the men's fashion week spring/summer 2024 trends.
Cars, trains and capes
Trains and capes for women and menswear have been given new life on the runways with its popularity growing since they were spotted cascading down the Milan and Paris men’s fall/winter runway.
From the runway to the red carpets, and now onto the polo field. Gents, look no further than Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy’s Met Gala look from Burberry for inspiration on how to fuse this trend with your style.
For ladies, the Giambattista Valli and Valentino haute couture spring runways serve as the perfect tutorial on how to add a twist to your ensemble with a detachable train and cape that slays with almost every look.
Remember the reason for attending the Durban July is so that your outfit can be seen. For this reason, when finalising your ensemble, take into consideration the commute to the event and the functionality of your outfit as you sashay from marquee to marquee.
