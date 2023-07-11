Maintain a healthy skin by changing your routine with seasons

Here are three skincare tips from Sabashni Naidoo, MD at Amani Spa Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.
Remember your ABC's
Skincare ABCs are those fundamental skincare regimens that we all need to incorporate into our day and nighttime routines. These include making sure to wash your face with a good face or body wash every morning and every evening.
There are many good quality, affordable products on the market to care for your skin, but look out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which is a natural anti-inflammatory that soothes winter skin sensitivity and reduces the redness caused by dry air. Niacinamide is another winter-friendly ingredient as it strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier, helping it to hold onto moisture and making it less likely to dry out. Next, apply a good moisturiser, using one containing sunscreen for your daytime routine. Sun protection is vital every day of the year, even during the winter months, to assist in preventing skin cancer, aging and sunspots.
Moisture Up
Even if you’re moisturising your skin every day, make sure you’re drinking enough water to hydrate from the inside out. Even in winter it is important to maintain a water intake of at least two litres a day. Warm drinks count too. But remember that beverages that contain caffeine and sugar can be drying to our skin, so limit your intake of these to around two a day. Matcha and green tea can be low-caffeine alternatives to coffee or Ceylon tea.
Opt for antioxidant rich warm drinks like rooibos and white or flower tea. There are a range of sugar-free beverages available at many retailers across SA, including soda waters that contain no sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Hydrating and nutrient rich foods like bananas, spinach, lettuce, citrus fruits and dishes such as soups and stews are great to incorporate into your winter diet.
Ask the professionals
There are some treatments such as extractions that cannot be done at home. Some skin ailments are not only because of a change in season, so make sure to consult a skin care specialist at least twice a year. Although treatments at home are both fun and beneficial, it is also always more of a treat to be cared for by someone who knows just what to do to best nurture your skin.
Take your vitamins, drink two litres of water a day
Maintain a healthy skin by changing your routine with seasons
Image: Supplied
Is your skin feeling dry? That could be because of the weather.
The week started on a icy note with snow falling in Gauteng, adding to an already very chilly winter. Cold weather tends to make skin dry as it can affect the moisture in your skin, another culprit is indoor heating. So, extra attention is needed to take care of skin during winter. Changing your skincare routine with the seasons has been known to help some people maintain a healthy hydrated skin.
Sometimes reducing the amount of products can help as well because using too many products can strip skin of its essential oils. It is also important to find out what types of vitamins can help your skin and boost hydration and elasticity. Regular physical activity can also help skin by boosting circulation and improving overall fitness levels. Engaging in exercises such as brisk walking or indoor workouts, enhances blood flow, increases oxygen supply to the brain and elevates energy levels.
Knowing what vitamins your skin is lacking or needs in general is the best as well. Vitamins such as vitamin A, which helps in repairing and rejuvenating the skin, reducing dryness and improving texture, opt for products that contain this vitamin or eat your skincare as the beauty gurus say. You can find this vitamin in fresh produce such as sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach and kale. There are many ways to introduce these in your diets daily in the form of yummy winter soups, warm salads and broths.
Image: Supplied
Try to keep your sugar and caffeine intake as low as possible as they can dry up your skin. Other vitamins to look out for are B vitamins – B vitamins, including Biotin (B7), Niacin (B3), and Riboflavin (B2), vitamin C, D and E. Something else to add to your skincare routine is omega-3 fatty acids.
“While not a vitamin, omega-3 fatty acids are essential for skin health, especially in winter. They help to strengthen the skin barrier, lock in moisture and reduce inflammation. Include fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines in your diet, as well as plant-based sources such as flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts. Omega-3 supplements can also be beneficial, however, consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplements,” says marketing manager for skincare brand Vitaderm, Ruan Winter.
There are many ways to boost your skin’s hydration.
Makeup: Core Generation
