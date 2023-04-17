×

Fashion & Beauty

Londie London gets lyrical about premium braids

Muso launches a 100 inches braids collection at Melrose Arch

17 April 2023 - 16:09
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Londie London talks hair and the liberation that comes with it.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.

Musician Londie London’s next big move after making a big splash on reality TV show The Real Housewives of Durban is taking over the hair industry

On her 31st birthday last Thursday, the starlet launched a 100 inches braids collection at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. Her aim with the collection is to give braids the “premium definition they deserve”.

SMag caught up with the mother of two about her new venture.  

Why are you transitioning from weaves to braids?  

I grew up plaiting braids, it’s nothing new to me. Weaves are often perceived by our society as “premium”, so I wanted to see how the Londie London brand can incorporate that “premium” narrative into braids.  What inspired the move was when I did a new braided hairstyle with curls and so many women started copying my style and would use my picture at salons to get it done.  

What is hair freedom to you?   

Doing whatever you want to do with your hair. I’m a girl who usually cut off her hair in December and colours it blonde or any hairstyle according to my mood. I use my hair to express myself and liberate myself. As women, I believe we should be allowed to do whatever we want with our hair and express ourselves the best way we know how without being questioned or judged.

Image: Supplied.

What is your favourite hairstyle?   

Knotless braids, they are easy to style and give you freedom of movement no matter the length... they also last longer.  

What’s the worst hairstyle you’ve ever done?   

Chiskop. I have a small mole on my head, so whenever I do a chiskop the mole comes out.  

Which hairstyle do you think doesn’t suit your face?  

Chiskop, although a brush cut suits me better.  

What hair routine do you no longer subscribe to?   

I stopped using relaxers on my hair, I use treatments that will help nourish and grow my hair in a healthier way.  

How did you choose the length of the braid?  

I love long braids, so to get that satisfying long length, I would often have to combine hair pieces together and that takes longer... so, with my braids, you just do it at all, making everything easier. 

What hair-care tips would you offer to young women?   

Braids are the way to go... they are the best protective hairstyle for black hair. Even if she chooses to wear weaves, she should always remember to do cornrows to protect her hair.   

What natural hair tips do you have?   

  • Always moisturise your hair.
  • Always condition your hair even when you have braids on, make sure your hair is oiled.
  • Hair treatment is the way to go. I always shy away from relaxers – they are not good for your scalp.
  • Wash your hair regularly.  

