Karabo Poppy reveals what makes her tick as world renowned illustrator
Vaal-born artist launches Youth Month SMag digital cover
Who better to launch Youth Month and our second SMag digital cover than world-renowned illustrator and street artist Karabo Poppy. The Vereeniging-born talent, through her collaborations with brands such as Nike, Netflix and Google continues to be a cultural disruptor.
Her latest collaboration (including a merchandise line) with Mzansi’s favourite peanut butter, Black Cat, is one for the books. She unpacks how art and an SA breakfast favourite meet:
Why did you say yes to the collaboration with Black Cat?
I’ve always wanted to create art that is accessible and can live in as many homes as possible and Black Cat provided an opportunity to do so. Their focus of being inter-generation is also something close to my heart and provides a rewarding design challenge.
How different is it from any collaboration that you have done before?
Getting the art to food is a really interesting combination.
What is your favourite peanut butter meal?
The classic peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwich specifically on white bread.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
It’s tough to name one but it would be any memory where my father was involved. He once encouraged me to enter an art competition when I was in grade 1. I ended up winning and to this day he still has that artwork framed in his office at work.
So far what has been your greatest career highlight?
My collaboration with Nike. I got to design an Air Force 1 collection that ended up being sold-out worldwide. This collection was even seen on the feet of LeBron James, Offset, Kylian Mbappé and Rhapsody to name a few.
What has been your biggest career lesson?
There’s no such thing as an overnight success. Success and notoriety can take way longer than you expect.
What is your one unique quality that makes you stand out in the world?
That’s a tough one. I have no idea, I think the world is full of uniqueness, so it’s difficult to differentiate in that way
How important is representation to you?
It’s the most important thing within my art and I believe that my focus on representation has played a major role in where I am today. Specifically representing the under-represented.
What is the one advice you can offer to your younger self?
Keep trusting in your purpose, it serves you well in the future.
What will most people be surprised to learn about you?
I wanted to be a plastic surgeon before I wanted to be an illustrator.
How have you pioneered in your industry as a young person?
A number of projects made history because they were the first of their kind. Especially considering that these were in categories that were male-dominated.
What have you had to overcome?
Not having the support of my parents when I started out, to often being the only woman in the room.
Away from the limelight, who is Karabo Poppy?
I believe I’m pretty consistent. I dedicate my life to kindness, social justice and building community and I practice that wherever I am.
What are some of your style tips?
Just be yourself and wear what makes you feel most like yourself no matter what.
What is your beauty routine?
Investing in a great moisturiser and sunscreen. Getting some tattoos here and there is a plus too.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.