Karabo Poppy reveals what makes her tick as world renowned illustrator

Why did you say yes to the collaboration with Black Cat?

I’ve always wanted to create art that is accessible and can live in as many homes as possible and Black Cat provided an opportunity to do so. Their focus of being inter-generation is also something close to my heart and provides a rewarding design challenge.

How different is it from any collaboration that you have done before?

Getting the art to food is a really interesting combination.

What is your favourite peanut butter meal?

The classic peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwich specifically on white bread.

What is your fondest childhood memory?

It’s tough to name one but it would be any memory where my father was involved. He once encouraged me to enter an art competition when I was in grade 1. I ended up winning and to this day he still has that artwork framed in his office at work.