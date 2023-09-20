Style icon Naomi Campbell adds designer to her list of accolades

Is there anything that Naomi Campbell can’t do? The 53-year-old supermodel, businesswoman, fashion icon and media personality’s era-defining career spans over three decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Campbell has since made the big leap from model to designer at the recent New York Fashion Week.
The 82-look collaboration Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson of UK retail apparel brand PrettyLittle Thing debuted at New York Fashion Week spring-summer 2024 showcased last week, with short sequin party dresses, sheer evening wear, tuxedo dresses with plunging necklines and this season must have cut-out gowns.
Renowned for her catlike runway strut, Campbell has walked on the world’s iconic runway shows, flaunting envious designer creations for the greatest names in fashion such as Gianni Versace, John Galliano for Dior and Tom Ford at Gucci. It was only a matter of time before she added designer to her list of accolades.
Campbell is no stranger to breaking out of the traditional mould. At age 16 Campbell became the first British black model to appear on the covers of British Vogue and the first black model to be on the covers of the French Vogue, Russian Vogue and Time magazine.
In the era of the supermodels, Campbell along with international models Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reimagined what it meant to be models during the 1990s with larger-than-life off-duty personas, successful modelling careers turned household names, that often even superseded the brand they walked for.
Upcoming four-part docu-series The Supermodels chronicles the ascent of these four supermodels at the height of 1980s and 1990s New York fashion industry. The Supermodels lands today on streaming platforms Apple TV+.
Helmed by Oscar-winning American director Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the series will transport devoted fashion lovers to the era of the supermodels with exclusive behind-the-scenes footages and exclusive interviews with fashion industry insiders, tracking the ascent of the four women from fresh-faced models to formable fashion brands.
Whether it is from her iconic choppy bangs with sleek long hair to her flare for dramatic high slit evening gowns and showing off those pins with miniskirts, Campbell is a style icon. Let’s not forget the skin glistening lingerie-inspired Victoria Secret creations, channelling Campbell’s runway looks into your wardrobe couldn’t be simpler with these spring styling tips:
Shade all the way
Image: Bryan Bedder
Shade all the way
Image: Ernesto Ruscio
Whether on the red carpet or front rows and off-duty looks, Campbell will not be caught without her signature shades. Shades with lighter tint and frame can be worn in-doors in the daytime for a stylish finish, whereas shades with heavy frames give outfits a Hollywood classic style.
Flaunt your skin
Image: Scott Gries
From flirty cut-out evening gowns on red-carpets to floor-length trench coats that reveal the occasional thigh slit, you can be assured that Campbell will always show off her buttery skin. Actuate your best physical feature through sheer lining to get that skin finished without showing off bare skin.
If all fails, wear a power suit.
Image: Andreas Rentz
Campbell is known for her power suits and wearing menswear-inspired tailored suits with a bare chest and statement jewellery. To make the look feminine, pair with super straight hair and deity sandals.
Image: Arturo Holmes
Image: Matthew Peyton
Image: Mark Mainz
