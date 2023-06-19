Forever yena! Welcome to DJ Doowap and Hakim Malema's wedding

Bubblegumcore sums up the sweet pleats, pastel hues, and romantic aesthetic exuded by the wedding of DJ Doowap (real name Khetsiwe Morgan) and Hakim Malema.

The meeting

Doowap: I’d always see Hakim briefly at events where I was deejaying or social events around Braamfontein, but never got the chance to chat to him until one day (December 2014) when I had three gigs back-to-back. He commented on one of my Instagram posts and asked to roll with me to all three shows. I liked the braveness of doing it on the timeline and not in the DMs. We had an epic time together that day and I pretty much wanted to spend every day with him after that.

Hakim: Our first date wasn’t really a date; I mean, her sister was there. The reason I hit her up was because I’d seen her a few times, at parties, mostly. I immediately thought that she was the kind of girl I wanted to know, which is what led me to “shoot my shot”. My first impression of her was of her self-confidence and her captivating allure. I was smitten from the start.

Dating life

Doowap: It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact time we started dating, but during one of our romantic evenings out we decided that 7 March 2015 was a good date to mark our anniversary because we both like the number 7. We used to joke that we had the longest honeymoon phase. We love watching movies in Imax, binging Japanese anime, and being adventurous – hiking, running, and other sports. One of our love languages is definitely enjoying good food and discovering new restaurants. We’re both really invested in music, so we enjoy sharing new songs, going out partying, and creating music.

Hakim: We moved in together shortly after we made it official. I was adamant that she was the one, so I didn’t hesitate to suggest we get a place together, because at the time we both stayed with our parents and neither of us wanted to do that whole thing of dating at home. We worked out, ran, and cooked together. We travelled to Europe and lived there for a bit, as we were both working. We went to music festivals, museums, and galleries. We’d take little road trips around the country as well.