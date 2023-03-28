Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson: Born to be a star

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson feels like a “bad b*tch”, the type you see in trap music videos.

She loves her music-video-vixen transformation, draped in a custom David Tlale leotard. The body-hugging and see-through catsuit champions her hour-glass curves, so much so that she has no time for the signature DT antelope jacket paired with it.

Everyone on set is obsessing over how ridiculously hot she looks, while she admires herself in the mirror and takes as many snaps as possible.

She’s so sizzling that if you looked up “badass” and “boss lady” on Urban Dictionary, you’d be welcomed by her face. Heck, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion should have cast her in the WAP music video.

The 30-year-old daughter of the legendary Connie Ferguson confesses to me how special the moment is — it’s been over two decades since they did a mother-daughter shoot.

“It’s quite full-circle and interesting to see the two different generations. We are very different, but we complement each other,” Lesedi says.

When they emerge from a changing room in almost identical Mantsho kimonos, with the label’s designer Palesa Mokubung helping them get dressed, the resemblance is uncanny.

Lesedi is rocking more funky braids, and Ferguson has been given a complete overturn from her typical clean, slicked back hair. “Less Armani (sleek and elegant) and more Versace (vampy and edgy)” — that’s her beauty brief for the day, so Ferguson disappears into a voluminous 1960s bouffant.