Azania Mosaka: Heard by the heavens

Talk was interesting to me because you can achieve much more impactful things in society,” she reflects.

After seven years at 702, Mosaka walked away from it all to focus her energies on her NGO Peo Impact Gardens, deepening its work and becoming much more hands-on. She also enrolled at the University of the Witwatersrand to complete her Honours, researching trauma in journalism.

Unpacking her legacy and what has stood her in good stead in over two decades, Mosaka pins it down to her voice.

She says she has been told she sounds “soothing, comforting, relatable, and [like] a friendly person one can feel at ease with”.

She has since become deliberate to cultivate the traits. “I’m also a keen observer. It has helped me to maintain my authenticity. It helped to work on my trade. There’s also something about my ear. I love audio and sound, which is why radio had a staying power for me. It just connects more.”

I suggest that her vocabulary and sharp instinct behind the mic add to her appeal. She relates a story about how she and her sister used to visit the Joburg Library as children and would get lost in the world of books.

“My mom would give us R20 and we’d go to the kids’ library section because the reference library was intimidating. We had library cards and I was obsessed with [British novelist] Roald Dahl and finished all the books. After lazing on old couches reading, we’d check out the books that we needed. With the change from the R20 we would get some takeaways before taking the taxi home to Pimville,” she reminisces.

Now stepping into a different phase of her life, Mosaka says she had been criticising herself for doing only this one thing for over 20 years.

“We have a universe of things that interest us. I made the decision to leave and explore. During the time I was away I stopped being hard on myself and became appreciative of all I had encountered, especially in an industry that has not always been kind to women.”

As Shamiso’s mom, Mosaka says her daughter awakened to the impact of her work as a media personality when she was in high school. And when the spotlight fell on Shamiso during a cyberbullying incident in 2017, Mosaka was forced to grow as a parent.