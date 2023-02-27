×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

TV or stage, Nkuna plays his part

Track record shows solid and varied career for Nicholas Nkuna

27 February 2023 - 10:30
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Multitalented actor and singer Nicholas Nkuna.
Multitalented actor and singer Nicholas Nkuna.
Image: Supplied.

Despite being unable to speak or understand Afrikaans adequately, actor and singer Nicholas Nkuna pulled off a convincing act in SABC2’s 7de Laan and Erfsondes.

Nkuna, who is fluent in English, Swati, Zulu and Tsonga, is best known for his roles as the charming Fikani in 7de Laan and Nkululeko "Freedom" Nkosi in Erfsondes, characters that have slotted him in as one of the most recognisable television personalities in SA.

During his time in the two drama series, the 34-year-old has co-starred alongside SA’s most recognisable faces such as Salamina Mosese, Charlie Bouguenon, Nobuhle Mahlasela, Kaz McFadden, Hildegardt Whites and Marié Botha.

While he recounts the experience of being in these productions as “throwing himself in the deep end”, Nkuna is thrilled to have diversified his acting skill set.     

“I found it quite challenging taking up my first role on an Afrikaans production because I don’t really understand the language… I just grab it here and there. However, I decided to throw myself in completely and did my best to know and study my script so that I could understand the concepts of the scenes.

“I then, slowly, I started getting the hang of things… I mean, five years on 7de Laan is a long time. Luckily, I was only required to speak English while I was acting out my role.”  

Image: Supplied

Born in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, Nkuna was raised by his grandmother who has been instrumental in him chasing his dreams, mostly his singing career. 

“When I was young, I was that kid who leads the church in song and the adults didn’t really like that… but I wasn’t being disrespectful in it, it was the gift calling me. [When I was young], I had a beautiful, sweet voice and it was very high, it hadn’t broken yet. So, I sang everywhere in the church. My grandmother and mother were the ones encouraging me,” he said.

“My grandmother’s role in my singing career is major because she’s the one who allowed me the space to fall in love with singing and the prospects of pursuing a career in it.”

In 2017 he studied at the Tshwane University of Technology. 

"I fell in love with the arts and opera singing. When I got there, I started falling in love with acting. I started featuring in musicals such as Parade, Dream Girls, Shaka Zulu, Sophiatown, Oliver Twist, Rent, and Assassins."

As time went on, he had to juggle between TV and stage productions, which require different expertise and skills.

Charming Zolisa Xaluva counts his blessings as acting career flourishes

You may remember him as Melusi Dlamini on Gomora or Diamond Mabuza on The Queen, but Zolisa Xaluva plans to leave you at the edge of your seat with ...
S Mag
1 month ago

"In arts school, we are taught that when you’re performing on stage, you’re performing to 500 people and you should remember to articulate yourself so that every audience member can hear you; you don’t have three cameras on you when you’re on stage. There’s constant movement when you’re on stage. It’s a bit more heightened because what you’re acting out needs to be felt. However, with television, things are more technical and the camera becomes the middle man to transport you to the audience."

Nkuna said playing the Phantom of the Opera at the age of 22 was his career highlight. 

"Seeing that musical theatre is big overseas, I studied it and immersed myself in it and what it’s all about. I became the second black artist to ever play the Phantom, which is one of the most incredible achievements I’ve ever done because I was able to break boundaries and showcase our capabilities as Africans."

Gomora actor ‘Teddy’ spreads his wings into the music scene

Gomora actor Sicelo Buthelezi, also renowned for his MC moniker Seekay, is starting the year on a high – madly in love and releasing new music under ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Mavuso Magabane proudly flaunts his community theatre roots

The year was 1999 when Meshack Mavuso gained prominence with the infamous role as Jabulani “Javas” Nyembe on SABC 1’s controversial youth drama ...
S Mag
1 week ago

Big Brother Titans will help connect SA and Nigeria – Lawrence Maleka

Big Brother is watching, not you, but 20 new contestants from SA and Nigeria with a chance for the last housemate left standing to win $100,000 (over ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Film industry gives Akin Omotoso the nod

Renowned film and television director Akin Omotoso has been honoured with an Africa Cinema Legend award by the Africa Rising International Film ...
S Mag
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses