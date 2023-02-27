Despite being unable to speak or understand Afrikaans adequately, actor and singer Nicholas Nkuna pulled off a convincing act in SABC2’s 7de Laan and Erfsondes.
Nkuna, who is fluent in English, Swati, Zulu and Tsonga, is best known for his roles as the charming Fikani in 7de Laan and Nkululeko "Freedom" Nkosi in Erfsondes, characters that have slotted him in as one of the most recognisable television personalities in SA.
During his time in the two drama series, the 34-year-old has co-starred alongside SA’s most recognisable faces such as Salamina Mosese, Charlie Bouguenon, Nobuhle Mahlasela, Kaz McFadden, Hildegardt Whites and Marié Botha.
While he recounts the experience of being in these productions as “throwing himself in the deep end”, Nkuna is thrilled to have diversified his acting skill set.
“I found it quite challenging taking up my first role on an Afrikaans production because I don’t really understand the language… I just grab it here and there. However, I decided to throw myself in completely and did my best to know and study my script so that I could understand the concepts of the scenes.
“I then, slowly, I started getting the hang of things… I mean, five years on 7de Laan is a long time. Luckily, I was only required to speak English while I was acting out my role.”
TV or stage, Nkuna plays his part
Track record shows solid and varied career for Nicholas Nkuna
Image: Supplied.
Born in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, Nkuna was raised by his grandmother who has been instrumental in him chasing his dreams, mostly his singing career.
“When I was young, I was that kid who leads the church in song and the adults didn’t really like that… but I wasn’t being disrespectful in it, it was the gift calling me. [When I was young], I had a beautiful, sweet voice and it was very high, it hadn’t broken yet. So, I sang everywhere in the church. My grandmother and mother were the ones encouraging me,” he said.
“My grandmother’s role in my singing career is major because she’s the one who allowed me the space to fall in love with singing and the prospects of pursuing a career in it.”
In 2017 he studied at the Tshwane University of Technology.
"I fell in love with the arts and opera singing. When I got there, I started falling in love with acting. I started featuring in musicals such as Parade, Dream Girls, Shaka Zulu, Sophiatown, Oliver Twist, Rent, and Assassins."
As time went on, he had to juggle between TV and stage productions, which require different expertise and skills.
"In arts school, we are taught that when you’re performing on stage, you’re performing to 500 people and you should remember to articulate yourself so that every audience member can hear you; you don’t have three cameras on you when you’re on stage. There’s constant movement when you’re on stage. It’s a bit more heightened because what you’re acting out needs to be felt. However, with television, things are more technical and the camera becomes the middle man to transport you to the audience."
Nkuna said playing the Phantom of the Opera at the age of 22 was his career highlight.
"Seeing that musical theatre is big overseas, I studied it and immersed myself in it and what it’s all about. I became the second black artist to ever play the Phantom, which is one of the most incredible achievements I’ve ever done because I was able to break boundaries and showcase our capabilities as Africans."
