Connie Ferguson’s third act

It’s a scorching afternoon in the suburb of Riviera, north of Joburg. I seek refuge under a tree and the chirping birds create nature’s most perfect symphony.

I’m lost in my thoughts while waiting for the arrival of the star of the day. My mind races back as I go through old files of Connie Ferguson, whose star has been shining unrelentingly for over three decades.

I remember her from the Setswana drama Maitemogelo while she was still Connie Masilo. She soon became a TV staple as a continuity announcer on CCTV in the mid-1990s.

That was when she was cast as Karabo Moroka on the juggernaut soapie Generations, which shot her name into the stratosphere and turned her iconic, get it? Poised, graceful, and well-groomed, Ferguson has been the all-South African girl.

Even in 2023, she has not lost any of the spunk and energy that keep her at the top of the celebrity food chain in Mzansi.

She steps out of her luxury SUV in a neat ponytail and relaxed onesie. Not easy to believe that she’s a grandmother. I waste no time and ask her about a meme trending that week. She is pictured in a contraption with her head sticking out while her whole body is covered.

One of the funny comments in response to the viral picture was that “she has remained ageless because she sleeps in a power bank”. Ferguson is unfazed and sees the humour in it.

“My people are funny, they have time,” she laughs. “It’s a steaming machine called Ozone therapy that detoxes the body. I shared the image on my social-media stories and people have had fun with it, I’ve just died laughing.”