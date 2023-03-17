Kagiso Rathebe on a mission to redefine what a leading man should look like

Rathebe made his big return on Scandal! this week with the role of an obsessive and controlling Amo who wants to settle his score with Hlengiwe, played by Nunu Khumalo. This is after he was sentenced to prison for capturing and terrorising Hlengiwe and Dintle (Mapaseka Koetle) at Hlengiwe’s penthouse.
“Over these nine years, I’ve always played either a gay or straight character, sometimes it would be at the same time and unintended. I would alternate between those roles and that experience helped me see that one’s sexuality doesn’t really matter, what it does is how well one convincingly executes a role hence I want to refine what a leading man should look like,” the Soweto-born actor explains.
“Even with the dynamic role of Amo, who is a heterosexual male, I have to pull it off well. I mean, you can get an openly gay man like me play a straight bossy demanding man like Amo and then go to How To Ruin Christmas and play a flamboyant gay guy with nails, lashes and hair and not have anyone question your ability as a craftsman. Fortunately for me, being openly gay has never barred me from getting acting gigs.”
He also shared his sentiments about the lack of acting jobs in the industry, stating that more regulations such as paying actors their royalties for shows they have been on are some of the conversations that need to be set at the forefront.
“I acknowledge the fact that SA is not like Hollywood... but you’d have an instance where someone is popping on television and is trending on social media but their bank account is nowhere near their trending status, there seems to be a big disparity,” he remarked.
“A struggling artist is a very big issue in this country unlike in America where actors still get royalties and residual, and they somehow manage to survive even though they might be without a job or going in and out of auditions.
“I mean, you’ve witnessed in the past where veteran actors or artists ask the masses for handouts or money because they are having it tough ... this is someone who spent most of life entertaining us and now they have nothing. To be honest, I personally know the struggle hence I think more needs to be done for thespians in this country – a change needs to be done.”
Growing up, Rathebe was raised by his mother. He recalls being a vibrant child who was filled with a lot of creativity and passion for acting from as young as four years old – this saw him participating in drama class in primary school and finally studying the arts at the Market Theatre Laboratory.
“I didn’t have the finances to go to AFDA and I ended up taking a gap year just to figure out how I wanted to do things. In the same year, I got accepted to go study at the New York Film Academy but I couldn’t go because of financial reasons,” he explains.
“In 2012, I got accepted at the Lab, which helped out where I needed financial assistance. The two-year course helped pave my capabilities as an actor hence I also want to do my bit to make things easier for up-and-coming homosexual actors to dominate in such a space.”
Kagiso Rathebe on a mission to redefine what a leading man should look like
Openly gay actor back to settle old scores in Scandal!
Actor Kagiso Rathebe is on a quest of redefining what a leading man should look like, irrespective of his sexuality.
The openly gay actor explained that his mission hangs closely towards the notion placed by society that a “strong” male character can’t be played by a homosexual.
In an interview with Time Out, the 30-year-old thespian depicted how shifting the tide of the narrative might not be as easy as it sounds but he was up for the challenge.
“As actors, we bare our hearts and souls to a storyline with hopes that we move someone from wherever they are watching us,” he said.
“Years ago when I first came out about my sexuality, I was a bit concerned about how the public was going to receive me. The first two roles I did were on iGazi and Keeping Score, both those roles were gay roles. I remember being asked by my friends at the time whether I wasn’t afraid that I was going to be typecast or boxed... and my answer would often be “no” because I knew what was within me and my true potential and abilities as an actor.
“[I thought to myself that] if I was going to be typecast, it was going be on me because I would’ve allowed that. Now that I’m pushing a good nine years in the industry, I’m glad to see how people have received me in how I live my truth as an actor.”
