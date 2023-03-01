Expect lots of nudity and turning up the heat from Big Brother alumnus Luthando “BU” Mthembu as he continues to make a name for himself in acting with his new role in adult-only television show Adulting.
First introduced in Big Brother Mzansi last year, the 32-year-old star has been making waves on the small screen – not bad for someone who was axed early in the reality TV show.
Mthembu was a series regular on television drama Ayeye: Stripped, playing opposite Rosemary Zimu, Tebogo Thobejane and Pabee Moganedi. Then there was daily drama Redemption starring Tina Jaxa and Themba Ndaba. But he is getting ready for his biggest role yet in Showmax’s upcoming adult series.
The eight-part show, coming with an 18SN age restriction, will see an ensemble cast of Thembinkosi Mthembu, Thabiso Rammutsi, Nhanhla Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Lungile Duma, Buhle Samuels and Londeka Shishi when it premieres later this month.
“It wouldn’t be a show with BU if there isn’t any nudity,” Mthembu teased.
“It’s surreal that I am at this point in my career right now. I am so humbled… God can do very special things in a short space of time. I’ve realised my destiny is out of my hands but I am grateful for everything… I always try my best to be present each day.
“Being part of this new show is an opportunity for me to showcase my skill and hopefully grow from there. I can safely say I manifested this moment. I am also taking an acting lesson to enhance my skills.”
BU lands juicy role in adult-only television show
‘Big Brother made things easier’
Image: Supplied.
Expect lots of nudity and turning up the heat from Big Brother alumnus Luthando “BU” Mthembu as he continues to make a name for himself in acting with his new role in adult-only television show Adulting.
First introduced in Big Brother Mzansi last year, the 32-year-old star has been making waves on the small screen – not bad for someone who was axed early in the reality TV show.
Mthembu was a series regular on television drama Ayeye: Stripped, playing opposite Rosemary Zimu, Tebogo Thobejane and Pabee Moganedi. Then there was daily drama Redemption starring Tina Jaxa and Themba Ndaba. But he is getting ready for his biggest role yet in Showmax’s upcoming adult series.
The eight-part show, coming with an 18SN age restriction, will see an ensemble cast of Thembinkosi Mthembu, Thabiso Rammutsi, Nhanhla Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba, Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Lungile Duma, Buhle Samuels and Londeka Shishi when it premieres later this month.
“It wouldn’t be a show with BU if there isn’t any nudity,” Mthembu teased.
“It’s surreal that I am at this point in my career right now. I am so humbled… God can do very special things in a short space of time. I’ve realised my destiny is out of my hands but I am grateful for everything… I always try my best to be present each day.
“Being part of this new show is an opportunity for me to showcase my skill and hopefully grow from there. I can safely say I manifested this moment. I am also taking an acting lesson to enhance my skills.”
Image: Supplied
Before his short-lived stint on Big Brother Mzansi, Mthembu was already making small strides in the entertainment circle.
“I was featured in adverts and affiliated myself with famous people like DJ Maphorisa, Reason and Kabza de Small but I didn’t get any credit from them because they didn’t know what kind of credit they needed to give me. But after the show (Big Brother Mzansi) I became a more recognisable face, making things easier for me.”
Mthembu added that his TV roles had not been easy, as they had required being proactive and constantly auditioning.
“I prepare and work hard for them. I always try to give my best in every role. Another thing I have to say is that I’ve seen growth in all three roles that I’ve played thus far,” he said
“I am not in this acting business to be famous but to rather create a name for myself as someone whose work speaks for itself. I only got my role on Redemptions because of my previous role on Ayeye Stripped, so I plan to knock this role out of the park.”
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Image: Supplied.
Big Brother's Themba Broly debunks myths about tattoos in reality show
Early Big Brother evictees look on the brighter side
Big Brother Titans: Maya pair ready to pursue romantic relationship
Big Brother Titans will help connect SA and Nigeria – Lawrence Maleka
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos