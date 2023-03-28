Limpopo police have opened a murder case and inquest into the suspected murder-suicide of two Polokwane doctors.
Police probe 'murder-suicide' after Limpopo doctors found dead at home
Limpopo police have opened a murder case and inquest into the suspected murder-suicide of two Polokwane doctors.
Dr Mainfred Mphikeleli Shikwambana, 35, and his wife, 32-year-old Dr Tshimangadzo Muofhe, were found dead at their home in Thornhill Estate on Monday by a family member who had arrived from Vembe that day.
Shikwambana was a clinical manager at the Donald Fraser Hospital while Muofhe worked in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at the Pietersburg Hospital.
“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and in the afternoon the woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband who thereafter turned the gun on himself,” police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.
“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.”
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the department was saddened by the couple's deaths, describing it as a blow to the medical fraternity.
“This is a sad day for me and the entire department. We are devastated. Losing such hardworking, dedicated and promising young people is a blow for us as a department.
“Dr Shikwambana, prior his permanent appointment, served for two years as an acting clinical manager at Donald Fraser, where he managed to turn the hospital around from leading in maternal deaths in the Vhembe district to recording zero and continued sustaining his excellent performance in clinical governance, leading to us giving him the responsibility to act as the overall head of the institution at the beginning of this month.
“His wife, on the other hand, will be missed by her colleagues and patients for her dedication and commitment when it comes to protecting pregnant women and their unborn children.”
Ramathuba expressed her heartfelt condolences to the couple's family, friends and patients, saying that “death has once more stolen the best among us”.
