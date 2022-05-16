Navigating the journey of beliefs and spirituality

As we continue to evolve, we may find ways of incorporating our traditions (many of which are ancient) in our modern lives. Examples of these can be seen in how different people approach lobolo and inhlawulo (damages). When practising our traditions in a modern world, Mnyadi emphasised the importance of ensuring that the essence of these practices is not lost.

“Lobolo is a way of joining not only two people, but their families and ancestors too. Initially, the practice did not have any set amount as a minimum requirement. The one party would give whatever they had because the main aim was to link the families and ancestors of the two parties. The fact that things were done correctly was enough. Lobolo as a wealth-creation scheme was never part of our way of life,” he explained.

Practising traditions as a born-again Christian

For Christians who do not acknowledge the existence of ancestors, the practising of some African traditions is approached in a slightly different manner. According to pastor Mkhanyiseli Ndabambi of Rock of Victory Ministries in Newtown, it’s important to do only that which is of God. He draws a distinction between culture and tradition.

“When talking about culture, you’re talking about the things that you practice in your family; things which your forefathers used to practice and may even include the worshipping of idols and demons. On the other hand, traditions would include the languages spoken and the manner in which different tribes dress. For example, we can wear our traditional attire to church and worship in our own languages. There’s nothing wrong with doing that,” he said.

Ndabambi said that when engaging in traditions such as lobolo, prayer should lead the way as God should be at the centre.

“As born-again Christians, you can explain to your families that there are certain aspects of the lobolo process that you will not do. For example, you don’t want to talk about ancestors or slaughter for them. Hebrews 9:12 tells us that the blood of Jesus is the only blood that is acknowledged in heaven.”

Ndabambi added that being Christian should not stop one from acknowledging their lineage as this forms part of identity and is different from worshipping ancestors. “Your lineage is where your family people came from. Even Christ spoke of his lineage and where he came from. But if you go to the grave, call upon your forefathers or slaughter for them, that’s when they become an idol.”

A view from African spirituality

Spiritual teacher and healer Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi believes we are spiritual beings in human bodies. For this reason, spirituality is an important aspect of our lives as people. In addition, culture is to be understood as a way of life and traditions as norms and values that enable this way of life.

Ndlanzi added that we need to be careful in how we speak about and approach our African traditions and cultural practices to avoid misunderstanding or distortion. Through our choice of words, the essence of our traditions can easily be lost in translation.

“We need to do away with the word ‘damages’. It has got a negative connotation. What it does is fault the woman and to shame the child who is born out of wedlock. We need to understand that inhlawulo means acknowledgment of paternity,” she clarified.

She warned against choosing to leave out certain rituals or not doing them in their entirety as this may take away from the purpose and significance. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of remaining in touch with our roots and identity despite our evolving lives.

“Human life didn’t begin 2000 years BC, we therefore cannot remove 3m years of our existence by a message that was brought to us after the death of Christ. Jesus the body is dead, and so are our human loved ones. Yet the spirit doesn’t die. Christ is a living spirit and so are ancestors.”

The spiritual teacher and healer emphasised the importance of understanding the true essence of practices. She also encouraged Africans to be open to the interconnectedness and coexistence of culture and spirituality.

“You can be Christian and still practise African spirituality and acknowledge ancestors. I believe the important thing is, rather than viewing things as either/or, understand why you’re doing what you’re doing.”