Transgender woman Lehlogonolo Machaba cracks Miss SA top 30 for second time

The first trans woman to openly enter Miss SA, Lehlogonolo Machaba, returns for a second shot at the title.

The 25-year-old from Oskraal, in Letlhabile, North West, made history last year when she cracked the top 30 Miss SA contestants, becoming the first transgender woman to do so.

This evening when the 2022 Miss SA top 30 was announced, Machaba once again made the list.

“South Africa is a rainbow nation full of diversity. We have11 official languages and I strongly believe that every voice and language matters,” Machaba said.

“Though my experience of being in the Miss South Africa Top 30 last year was one of a kind, I suffered anxiety due to thinking I needed to speak, sound or act like the previous queens. I was forgetting that we are all different with magic within us that the country and the universe needs to witness.

“We are all born for a purpose and the only way to unleash that light is by being our truest selves. I believe with this opportunity I will be able to empower marginalised people and be a beacon of hope to young girls out there with the message that the moment you are authentic you are aligned to your purpose in life.

“Be who you are, proudly, and never try to dim your light based on what society expects. I’m still saying I am a proud, black, God-filled trans woman from a small village – here to change the narratives of my community.”

Joining Machaba in the top 30 are 13 contestants from Gauteng (three from Soweto), followed by five from the Western Cape and four from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Eastern Cape has three contestants, with Free State represented by two. The North West and Limpopo each have one.

Alyssa Smith, Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Ayanda Tloti, Bethany Damonse, Bianca Bezuidenhout, Boniswa Mapisa, Chuma Matsaluka, Fortunate Mabeleng, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Lisanne Lazarus, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Misqah Snyders, Mphoentle Plaatjie, Naledi Matabane, Ndavi Nokeri, Nompumelelo Mampholo, Nthabiseng Kgasi, Pearl Ntshehi, Shevon Periera, Stacy Gossayn, Tamsyn Jack, Thulani Ndzotyana, Tlotlo Mabiletsa, Tyhler Duimpies and Zoey Seboe complete the list.

The top 30 was decided by a panel of all-female judges including former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, body positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, business woman Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, magazine editor Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and media personality Thando Thabethe.