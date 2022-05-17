Miss SA top 30 finalist Zoey Seboe aims to break stereotypes

Model and business law student Zoey Seboe is breaking barriers after making the Miss SA top 30 with her rare skin condition – lamellar ichthyosis.

The 22-year-old from Midrand was last night announced as one of the 2022 Miss SA top 30 contestants.

According to medscape.com: “Lamellar ichthyosis is an autosomal recessive disorder that is apparent at birth and is present throughout life.”

Seboe said: “I entered because I am ready to face my power and embrace my future and I believe the Miss South Africa platform is closely aligned with the social causes I support.” Seboe said.

“I believe I should win because I am driven to take this platform to the next level, not just in diversity and inclusion but in breaking stereotypes that have been consciously and unconsciously perpetuated towards those who look different.

“My goal is to inspire people to believe in themselves and to promote a fair representation of diversity and inclusion on platforms that help us define our collective and cultural narrative.”