Miss SA top 30 finalist Zoey Seboe aims to break stereotypes
Seboe has a rare skin condition
Model and business law student Zoey Seboe is breaking barriers after making the Miss SA top 30 with her rare skin condition – lamellar ichthyosis.
The 22-year-old from Midrand was last night announced as one of the 2022 Miss SA top 30 contestants.
According to medscape.com: “Lamellar ichthyosis is an autosomal recessive disorder that is apparent at birth and is present throughout life.”
Seboe said: “I entered because I am ready to face my power and embrace my future and I believe the Miss South Africa platform is closely aligned with the social causes I support.” Seboe said.
“I believe I should win because I am driven to take this platform to the next level, not just in diversity and inclusion but in breaking stereotypes that have been consciously and unconsciously perpetuated towards those who look different.
“My goal is to inspire people to believe in themselves and to promote a fair representation of diversity and inclusion on platforms that help us define our collective and cultural narrative.”
This year’s top 30 include first trans woman to openly enter Miss SA, Lehlogonolo Machaba, returning for a second shot at the title.
Joining Seboe and Machaba are two of 13 contestants from Gauteng (three from Soweto), followed by five from the Western Cape and four from KwaZulu-Natal.
The Eastern Cape has three contestants, with Free State represented by two. North West and Limpopo have one each.
Alyssa Smith, Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Ayanda Tloti, Bethany Damonse, Bianca Bezuidenhout, Boniswa Mapisa, Chuma Matsaluka, Fortunate Mabeleng, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Lisanne Lazarus, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Misqah Snyders, Mphoentle Plaatjie, Naledi Matabane, Ndavi Nokeri, Nompumelelo Mampholo, Nthabiseng Kgasi, Pearl Ntshehi, Shevon Periera, Stacy Gossayn, Tamsyn Jack, Thulani Ndzotyana, Tlotlo Mabiletsa and Tyhler Duimpies complete the list.
The top 30 was decided by a panel of all-female judges including former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, body positive activist Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, businesswoman Koo Govender, fashion designer Khosi Nkosi, magazine editor Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, actor Simoné Nortmann and media personality Thando Thabethe.
