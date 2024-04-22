New York lights with two broke girls

Hey Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here, your best source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s high society.

There are two new troublemakers in town — who are they? Only time will tell… I’ve always been a wannabe Upper East Sider à la Gossip Girl, so, landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after 7am with a black Cadillac Escalade Luxury SUV as my pickup vehicle, the scene is set. My fellow traveller — the editor of The Edit, Sharon Armstrong — is strutting two steps ahead of me, with my shadow creeping behind. No kidding, we don’t travel light and making a style statement at the airport is the first assignment.

At -1°C, the weather and fashion gods have aligned. Door 5, terminal B becomes our runway, cuddled up in floor-length coats — mine a tartan-wool blend and hers a puffer. Off we go on a fancy one-hour drive, stuck in morning traffic like true New Yorkers.

Suffice to say, we enter Manhattan as Blair and Serena in Gossip Girl and exit as Caroline and Max in 2 Broke Girls. The reality of our weaker currency’s performance against the US dollar makes living in the fab lane in NYC a tussle.

There are no regrets. I’ve always had a penchant for high spending and posh aesthetics. Once you’ve nibbled on caviar, you are not settling for catfish. What’s that famous line in Super Rich Kids by Frank Ocean? “Too many bottles of this wine we can’t pronounce.”

Loews Regency New York, located on Park Avenue — greatly associated with wealth and prestige — is my nest box. A short walk from Central Park and surrounded by lofty apartments, top-notch restaurants, and high-end stores, it’s perfect. We waste no time getting into the groove of NYC.