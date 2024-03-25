×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

'Pocketing R250k was the right decision' – says Liema

The Big Brother evictee says she's going to invest in her music career

25 March 2024 - 16:34
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Liema thrilled to walk away from Big Brother with R250k she won during the 24/7 reality TV competition.
Liema thrilled to walk away from Big Brother with R250k she won during the 24/7 reality TV competition.
Image: SUPPLIED

Recently evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema still stands by her move of volunteering to exit the 24/7 reality TV competition despite garnering a solid fan base. 

Born Liema Phantsi, the 22-year-old student and part-time bartender from Qonce in the Eastern Cape shocked viewers last week when she chose to walk away with R250,000 that she won during a game on the show as opposed to the R2m grand prize. 

Liema’s exit was announced alongside Willy, who was considered as one of the most strategic housemates to blaze their trail in the mansion. 

Days leading up to Sunday's eviction night, Liema expressed she was going through a series of emotions but she finally got to a point of retrospect and grew confidence in what she was doing. 

“I’m in a good space… at first I was kind of skeptical of the decision that I made based on what was imposed on me, but I’m glad to say I made the right decision,” the singer-songwriter reassured. 

“One would say it was God who was also in charge because I didn’t hear the rules ... I just pressed the buzzer and my fate was decided, so I can’t regret that. 

“My biggest takeaway from being on the show is that with the many personalities in the house, I learnt not to dim my light, and how much my voice matters. I learnt what people skills are and what communication is. One key lesson was learning not to react to everything everyone says about you.”

Image: Supplied.

The aspiring beauty mogul shared that her biggest highlight was when her aunt got a chance to visit the Big Brother house – a memory she shall cherish forever. “It touches my heart that I was able to make that a reality for my aunt. She’s always been an avid fan of the show and to see how excited she was being in the house...” said the up-and-coming musician. 

“The biggest misconception is that I have anger issues and I don’t. The thing is, I’m super-sensitive and I don’t like it when people come at me differently, hence I always confront the situation but instead people see it as me being angry or fighting.”

When asked what she plans to do with the R250,000 that she won over the chance of being this season’s title winner, Liema revealed that she plans to invest it into her music career and skincare business. 

“This is not the last that people see of me. I plan to release an EP with fire songs… I hope to become a trailblazer in the South African music scene.” 

Much like Liema, Willy wasn’t shocked to be eliminated last on Sunday night as he was baffled at how long he managed to stay in the competition.

Willy is ready to take over the content creation world.
Willy is ready to take over the content creation world.
Image: Supplied.

“Surprisingly I’m proud of myself… I didn't expect to be in the house for nine weeks. When I first came into the house I didn’t know what to expect because it was my first time but to my surprise, I was able to adapt and get in tune with everything that came my way,” said the 24-year-old from Ga-Rankuwa, northeast of Pretoria. 

“Being in the house is like playing mind games. Every time something that came as a shock to me, somehow I knew how to navigate and manoeuvre around it – seeing myself being able to do something like that I would say it’s quite an achievement to who I am.” 

Real name Wilfred Thathane, Willy wasn’t aware he was suffering from impostor syndrome until he was tasked with different activities that unleashed his true potential. 

“I thought I was competing against people who are better than me, but funny enough I kept winning all the games. So I’d often go to my corner and analyse by asking myself: ‘Am I sleeping on myself or what is happening?’… I can’t keep winning like this,” he said. 

“Another thing that came as a surprise was being able to do things I didn’t think I would be able to do like cooking, acting, painting and conceptualising an advert.  So, I’m glad I took that leap of joining this Big Brother because now I know who I am.” 

Image: Supplied.

Els, Jareed map out the future after Big Brother eviction

Newly evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemates Els and Jareed admit that the 24/7 reality show isn’t a game of tactics as many would think.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Quadruple elimination shocks Big Brother quartet

Mich, Meelay, Chuenzaa and Taki are in pursuit of a silver lining after their dreams of winning Big Brother Mzansi were shattered on Sunday night in ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Disgraced Bravo B regrets inappropriate comments on 'Big Brother Mzansi'

Disgraced Big Brother Mzansi contestant Lindokuhle Nsele, better known as Bravo B, has broken his silence.
S Mag
1 month ago

Pale to venture into culinary industry after Big Brother Mzansi stint

Pale is not saddened about being axed from Big Brother Mzansi. In fact, she says she's relieved to finally go back to her normal life.
S Mag
1 month ago

‘Disruptors’ use Big Brother to map out their future

Big Brother Mzansi might be done with Faheema and Neo but dance floors, gyms and streaming platforms better watch out as the duo plan to respectively ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Big Brother evictee Sammy M feels she let her ailing father down

Sammy M says being on Big Brother Mzansi was more than a dream for her, it was also an investment into her family’s economic security, especially ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Mali to pursue acting career

First to be officially evicted from Big Brother Mzansi after Bravo B was sacked, Mbali “Mali” Miya hopes to follow in the footsteps of Luthando “BU” ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Big Brother Mzansi returns with exciting mix of housemates

Big Brother Mzansi made a triumphant return on Sunday night with yet another exciting mix of housemates.
S Mag
2 months ago

‘Outlaw’ star Nirvana Nokwe likes to rate her on-screen performances

Being an actor is enjoyable but you are also automatically self-critical and Nirvana Nokwe embraces the power of self-awareness.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack