Big Brother Mzansi might be done with Fahima and Neo but dance floors, gyms and streaming platforms better watch out as the duo plan to respectively shake up the worlds of music and fitness.
Real names Alfredoh Matsingwane and Neo Sibiya, the “disruptors” as they were both known to viewers, were the latest to be chopped from the 24/7 reality TV show in a shocking double elimination.,
“I feel like I would’ve done more if I wasn’t in a relationship… if we had more hiding spaces, maybe one would’ve done something,” said Fahima.
“Being on the show was a nice experience. As much as I wanted to be alone, I ended up getting to know everyone in the house. I enjoyed creating the bonds I now have.”
Neo on the other hand was satisfied with her contribution to the house.
“As disruptors that were brought in last to the house, I feel like we’ve done enough to shake up the house a bit in the past three weeks,” said the 21-year-old.
“Being in the house was very interesting. I got to see a side of myself in a different space with people I didn’t know and was tasked to handle and deal with their different personalities.
“In that, I got to see what I’m capable of and my leadership skills were also put to the test. I was given a platform that helped upskill my character. I’m really grateful for my time in the house."
For Fahima, choosing to be on the show was a move to help grow her fan base in the music industry.
‘Disruptors’ use Big Brother to map out their future
Faheema and Neo plan to leave mark in music and fitness world
Image: Supplied.
The 26-year-old from Pretoria has been a hip-hop musician since 2017 and she hopes that now as a familiar face, her sound will benefit positively.
“I wanted to expose myself to the world and I knew being on the show would do just that. I also wanted to push myself not to be too introverted and open up to people. As much as I am a musician, I’m also shy but I’m becoming better since being on the show,” said Fahima.
Neo, who is originally from Mpumalanga but resides in Pretoria, wants to become a household brand in the fitness industry.
“I knew that this platform would do me good if I used it wisely. The idea of winning money also swayed my decision but I knew I’d also have fun,” said Neo.
“I lived every day as a way to showcase who I am and did my best at it. I plan to go fully into fitness. I want to train more people, grow my YouTube channel, and hopefully launch my sportswear, which I was supposed to launch last year. I wasn’t ready then but do believe the time is closely approaching.
“My main goal is to explore sports presenting, which I believe I could be super good at.”
