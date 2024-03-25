×

South Africa

GOOD gives Peter de Villiers the boot after disciplinary hearing

By TIMESLIVE - 25 March 2024 - 15:30
Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers' membership of GOOD has been terminated by the party. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Theo Jeptha
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Theo Jeptha

GOOD has terminated Peter de Villiers' membership after an internal disciplinary process found him guilty of breaching the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

De Villiers was also removed as a member of the Western Cape legislature.

The disciplinary process was initiated after the party received a formal complaint at the end of January of alleged sexual misconduct against the former Springbok rugby coach turned politician.

“The nature of the allegations warranted his immediate suspension from party activities pending an investigation and formal disciplinary hearing,” the party said on Monday.

“GOOD is a women-led party, with a constitution containing a set of values to which all members subscribe and account, irrespective of their positions.”

Advocate Lionel Esau was appointed by the party as an independent chair of the disciplinary hearing. De Villiers had his own legal representatives at the hearing.

GOOD deputy secretary-general Suzette Little, a former Cape Town councillor, was sworn in by the speaker of the provincial legislature on Monday to complete the term ending with the May 29 general elections.

