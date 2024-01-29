×

Culture

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Mali to pursue acting career

The club hostess hopes to follow in the footsteps of Luthando “BU” Mthembu

29 January 2024 - 15:43
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Newly evicted Mbali Miya, also known as Mali, is excited about her big break into the entertainment industry.
Image: Supplied

First to be officially evicted from Big Brother Mzansi after Bravo B was sacked, Mbali “Mali” Miya hopes to follow in the footsteps of Luthando “BU” Mthembu with a successful acting career. 

While her dream of becoming an instant millionaire was cut before it even got started, the 25-year-old from Tembisa plans to audition nonstop in the hopes of scoring her big acting break. She will juggle it with being an e-hailing taxi driver and club hostess. 

“I still feel quite sad that I got evicted… being in the house was so nice. I was getting along with everyone but I guess it is what it is – it’s part of the game. It’s unfortunate that it had to be me who’d be the first one out,” Miya told Sowetan on Monday. 

“I saw the show as a way for me to grow and make my mark in the industry. I realised that majority of the people who have either won the competition or been part of it seem to flourish and become something… which is what I want for myself too.

“As much as I wanted the money, I know I will make it in life. I intend to take acting seriously and now that people know who Mbali is, they will sure know me when I appear on their television sets... one day.”

Miya was known for her feisty personality and extremely long nails which viewers found extra. “I wasn’t aware people were this fascinated about my nails,” she laughed. “I work at a club and I used to be a ‘sparkle girl’ [a woman who brings out expensive bottles of booze to customers at nightclubs].

“So, what we, as sparkle girls, enjoyed the most was competing about who had the longest nails and lashes… I just got used to this length since then.”

During her stay in the house, Miya opened up about her sexuality. She identified herself as a bi-curious person who “vibes with anyone she feels like being close to”. 

Although she found the men in the house attractive, Miya said she was more drawn to Zinhle “Zee” Mofokeng. “As much as I am a bubbly person, I find it hard to open up to people. So, I realised that Zee had the same problem, she was holding back a lot. I then started speaking to her and then getting closer to her,” she said.

“I love how beautiful and kindhearted Zee is… I am going to miss her.” 

At the weekend, the latest season came under fire over offensive comments made by contestant Lindokuhle Nsele, better know as Bravo B. The show abruptly axed him on Friday. 

The 26-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal led a conversation in which he spoke to Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, about plotting to engage in non-consensual sexual intercourse with female contestants in the house. This was received with outrage on social media. 

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously. The housemate that initiated and drove the conversation [Bravo B] has been disqualified from the game and the other housemate [Makhekhe] will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes,” read a statement from MultiChoice. 

“Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.” 

