“I enjoyed my time in the house. It was fun but unfortunately, there is no way for another take, so I guess this is it,” she said.
“There aren’t many opportunities for us where I live. So, I plan to move closer to where the money is ... which is the City of Gold, and grind even more and build my brand.”
While there seems to be a new horizon for Els, Jareed is planning to use his fame to continue making strides as a structural and mechanical designer.
Born Mfanele Nduku, Jareed is a 24-year-old from Johannesburg who now lives in Pretoria.
“I’m sad that I’m out of the house. I’ve been spending countless hours trying to figure out what went wrong because I think I played the game the right way,” Jareed said, dumbfounded by his eviction.
“When Lawrence [Maleka, Big Brother co-host] called my name out last night, I immediately gave myself a pat on the back for trying Big Brother out.”
As a mechanical designer, Jareed hopes to make strides in the construction and design industry. He’s also set his eyes for presenting and emceeing gigs.
“I don’t plan to shy away from opportunities that come with the media space but the main focus is to become a design in the structural and construction sector,” he said.
“Four years ago I had a conversation with friends who mentioned to me that I didn’t fit into the office space that I was in. They advised the best place to showcase my talent was Big Brother… so, I took a year preparing for my audition to the show. I was also a big fan of the show since I was seven years old.”
Bummed that he didn't cling to the title, Jareed explained that viewers who didn't get to know who he was will know him more as a future prominent face in the acting industry.
Els, Jareed map out the future after Big Brother eviction
‘That I made it to the seventh week is a blessing’
Image: Supplied.
Newly evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemates Els and Jareed admit that the 24/7 reality show isn’t a game of tactics as many would think.
The pair, who got booted off the 24/7 reality TV competition during a live audience on Sunday night, shared these sentiments to Sowetan S Mag on Monday morning where they claimed they could’ve both stayed in the competition had they strategised less with their moves and being more open and authentic with who they truly are to the viewers.
Els, whose real name is Elsie Sese, is a 23-year-old hairdresser from the Vaal. .
“Of course, I didn’t want to leave the house, I planned to leave on the last day. Although I am okay with leaving because when I first came in I wasn’t expecting to make it to week three – the fact that I made it to the seventh week is truly a blessing,” Els enthusiastically said.
“I’m also glad that I got the opportunity to be on TV. I was one of the 24 housemates who were chosen from the thousands who entered, that to me is a win in itself.”
The hairdresser and aspiring model is choosing to see the glass half full as she hopes to walk the ramp for prominent designers and feature in high-profile fashion shows.
“Ever since I was young, I always knew that the main thing was modeling. So, I knew Big Brother was the right platform to showcase who I am as a person and a creative seeing that I also want to study film, writing and directing.
“Of course, I wanted to win the R2m… I wanted to buy my mother a house and take myself to school but the main thing was to acquire a familiarity with the South African audience.”
The self-proclaimed optimist believes that the viewers didn’t fully grasp who she is to the core but hopes Yolanda and Makhekhe take this season’s title.
Image: Supplied.
“I enjoyed my time in the house. It was fun but unfortunately, there is no way for another take, so I guess this is it,” she said.
“There aren’t many opportunities for us where I live. So, I plan to move closer to where the money is ... which is the City of Gold, and grind even more and build my brand.”
While there seems to be a new horizon for Els, Jareed is planning to use his fame to continue making strides as a structural and mechanical designer.
Born Mfanele Nduku, Jareed is a 24-year-old from Johannesburg who now lives in Pretoria.
“I’m sad that I’m out of the house. I’ve been spending countless hours trying to figure out what went wrong because I think I played the game the right way,” Jareed said, dumbfounded by his eviction.
“When Lawrence [Maleka, Big Brother co-host] called my name out last night, I immediately gave myself a pat on the back for trying Big Brother out.”
As a mechanical designer, Jareed hopes to make strides in the construction and design industry. He’s also set his eyes for presenting and emceeing gigs.
“I don’t plan to shy away from opportunities that come with the media space but the main focus is to become a design in the structural and construction sector,” he said.
“Four years ago I had a conversation with friends who mentioned to me that I didn’t fit into the office space that I was in. They advised the best place to showcase my talent was Big Brother… so, I took a year preparing for my audition to the show. I was also a big fan of the show since I was seven years old.”
Bummed that he didn't cling to the title, Jareed explained that viewers who didn't get to know who he was will know him more as a future prominent face in the acting industry.
Quadruple elimination shocks Big Brother quartet
Disgraced Bravo B regrets inappropriate comments on 'Big Brother Mzansi'
Pale to venture into culinary industry after Big Brother Mzansi stint
‘Disruptors’ use Big Brother to map out their future
Big Brother evictee Sammy M feels she let her ailing father down
Big Brother Mzansi evictee Mali to pursue acting career
Big Brother Mzansi returns with exciting mix of housemates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos