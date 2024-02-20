“English is not my mother tongue, and because there was a diverse group of people I fell into the habit of using words like ‘smash’ and ‘f*ck’, which I don’t use daily or use out of context. When you’re around people, you think that it’s cool to use such words.”
Disgraced Bravo B regrets inappropriate comments on 'Big Brother Mzansi'
‘It still saddens me every time I watch the video’
Disgraced Big Brother Mzansi contestant Lindokuhle Nsele, better known as Bravo B, has broken his silence.
He was disqualified from the show in its opening week after making offensive remarks. In the viral video that saw him axed from the 24/7 reality TV show, Nsele spoke to Tshepo Tau, also known as Makhekhe, about engaging in non-consensual sexual intercourse with female contestants in the house.
Now in an interview with Sowetan, almost a month later, Nsele maintained that he regretted his remarks which was received by viewers as offensive and inappropriate.
“Makhekhe and I love creating jokes, but I guess we both went too far. All we wanted to do was to stir up conversation with viewers, but not to rape anyone ... we wouldn’t have done that,” he said.
“It was wrong, and I do and will continue to take ownership of what I’ve said and done. It still saddens me every time I watch the video that I presented myself to the nation like that because it was supposed to be nothing but harmless fun.
“English is not my mother tongue, and because there was a diverse group of people I fell into the habit of using words like ‘smash’ and ‘f*ck’, which I don’t use daily or use out of context. When you’re around people, you think that it’s cool to use such words.”
While Nsele was disqualified from the show, Tau remained in the house.
"... The other housemate [Makhekhe] will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes. Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner,” read a statement from MultiChoice.
Nsele said he did not find Tau remaining in the house as unfair.
“Makhekhe was fairly punished as he’s my boy, I hope he wins this season. He promised me that if he wins, he and I will start a production company together where we will shoot movies. So I’m here rooting for my G.”
Nsele said he learnt from the experience and has since joined a peer support group. “I had to learn that certain things you can’t say or think about, which I wasn’t aware of before ... [In the support group] we talk about issues and scenarios that affect society. We get to discuss what’s right and wrong.
“I also cried on my way back home worried about what my father was going to say. He told me he knew me as his son and that what happened was a mistake I needed to learn from. The support I received from my friends and family has helped me to get to a point where I’ve forgiven myself. I no longer self-blame.”
Nsele said he does not have a history of violence and would never harm anyone. “I was brought up by gentle women and my relationship with women is a good one. My comments just painted me in a bad light. If I was a bad guy, don’t you think someone would’ve come out by now claiming more bad things about me?”
