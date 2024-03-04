Quadruple elimination shocks Big Brother quartet

Mich, Meelay, Chuenzaa and Taki are in pursuit of a silver lining after their dreams of winning Big Brother Mzansi were shattered on Sunday night in a shocking quadruple elimination.
The tear-jerking moment saw fan-favorite Meelay first on the chopping block, followed by disruptor-turned-housemate Taki.
Queer representative Chuenzaaa was the third housemate to be evicted, while a shocked and confused Mich left the house last, leaving Yolanda in tears and the remaining housemates in disbelief.
“I suddenly hate the word ‘evicted’. I’m feeling numb inside ... [and] as much as I may seem loud and energetic, this eviction wasn’t what I expected,” said Mich, whose real name is Mishack Mazibuko. “It’s very weird how the show took a sudden change out of nowhere and now I have to leave.
“In the same breath, as much as I don’t like to lose, I’m glad that I got to be in the house and I’m happy that my friends are still in there vying for the title.”
The 23-year-old claims he played the game fair and square and had his sights on getting evicted in the eighth or ninth week; he, however, made it to the sixth week – something that wasn’t a part of his plans.
The young man from Mpumalanga said he joined the reality competition to fulfil his mother's dream of winning the R2m grand prize. “I went on the show to make my family’s life situation better. That R2m was going to help my family quite a lot. Winning that money means I was going to be able to afford a car or even a house ... but all of that is gone [now],” he said.
During their time on the show, viewers got to see Mitch and Yolanda get up to no good. What also helped his time on it become more effortless was because he had already established a TikTok following which helped in how he portrayed himself in the show.
“I’m going to miss that everyday noise, the laughter and most importantly, I’m going to miss Yolanda and how crazy we were,” he laughed. “Yolanda made my entire stay in the house very fun and amazing.
“I’m glad that people got to see my other side and how good I am at hosting parties. Based on how I coordinated our parties in the house, I plan to pursue event hosting now that I’m outside.”
Chuene Kaapu [Chuenzaa in the house] from Limpopo, on the other hand, took his eviction as an accomplishment for staying as long as he did. And with the exposure he received, he hopes to use his fame as a foundation for a bigger purpose in his life as a queer activist.
“I knew my platform was going to grow. I took each day as it came but I enjoyed every moment. I celebrated my 25th birthday on the show, which was super exciting,” he said. “When I go through social media, I just realised that people saw a different picture of me. Apparently, I’m a big gossiper but we were stuck in the house, what else can we talk about?”
Image: Cathy Pinnock
The marketing manager from Alberton hopes to venture into television presenting as well as dip his toes in fashion influencing. “I want to take my story as the underdog into a success story. I know people are rooting for me, so I don’t want to let them down.”
While the whole quadruple elimination took many by surprise, the eviction of Ichumile Nozibele, popularly known as Meelay, garnered mixed reactions from viewers.
The 26-year-old makeup artist from East London, Eastern Cape, hopes to make her mark in the beauty and hair industry and to grow her brand. "I want to have a bikini line, makeup products as well as fitness apparel... I want to be an all-rounder. I want to try out presenting as well. So. I'm excited about what's to come."
Image: Cathy Pinnock
