Culture

Big Brother Mzansi returns with exciting mix of housemates

For 70 days in the house, only one will be left standing

22 January 2024 - 15:06
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Liema is one of the new Big Brother season four housemates to move into the mansion.
Liema is one of the new Big Brother season four housemates to move into the mansion.
Image: Supplied.

Big Brother Mzansi made a triumphant return on Sunday night with yet another exciting mix of housemates.

Who will be the Mpho Wa Badimo or King Khosi of this season? Who will be the most controversial? Who will quit? Who is the “baby girl” of the season (side-eye Ghost)? Mjolo is also very important – who will romance who?

The 24/7 reality television series once again sees 23 housemates from different backgrounds being ushered in by host Lawrence Maleka in front of a live audience into the empty mansion for what is expected to be a hot mess. Riveting television!

For 70 days in the house, only one will be left standing at the end of March and walk way with the grand prize of R2m.

Here are six housemates, who have TV viewers and social media talking at “hello”:

Tshepo Tau AKA Makhekhe:

Tshepo Tau AKA Makhekhe considers himself to be smooth with the ladies.
Image: Supplied.

Makhekhe is a confessed “ladies’ man” (whatever that means?), hailing from Katlehong in the south of Johannesburg. The 27-year-old go-to slogana is “stina ke bosso” (he is here for your girlfriend, basically). He will most likely be the villain of the season as he plans to bring the vibes, drama and entertainment.

Yolanda:

Yolanda plans to push some 'womandla" in the house.
Image: Supplied.

Did someone say Emily in Paris? No, it’s our fashion girlie Yolanda. She turned the Big Brother stage into her own runway when sashayed in a pink mini skirt, silver thigh-high boots and a sequin cropped jacket. The model and insurance broker from Johannesburg speaks seven languages and plans to bring some “womandla” into the house. 

Papa Ghost

Papa Ghost is the eldest in the house at 36.
Image: Supplied.

It’s giving déjà vu! Real name Sabelo Ncube, he is the eldest in the house at 36. The Joburg music producer is definitely the grootman of this season. “I am the most loving, most overbearing partner you will ever have,” he said. Side note: I know he thinks it’s cute but it’s also giving toxic trait. 

Neo the disrupter:

Neo hopes to stir up some drama in the house.
Image: Supplied.

Neo Sibiya at 21, is the youngest housemate. The content creator and fitness coach from Pretoria has Mpumalanga roots.  Hopefully she’s coming through with the sunshine. She describes herself as “very territorial” and goes for anything she wants. Neo along with Taki and Fahima were introduced by Biggie as “disruptors” who were brought into the house as a twist that’s meant to cause chaos and stir up drama between the 20 other housemates. 

BravoB:

BravoB is fixated on nothing else but the R2m grand prize.
Image: Supplied.

Born Lindokuhle Nsele, he is a 26-year-old food vendor from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The self-acclaimed Ibhinca, stepped onto the stage dressed in a navy safari suit and Zulu headpiece. Viewers are convinced that much like Makhekhe, he comes with trouble.

Liema:

Liema.
Image: Supplied.

She’s a baddie! In under 24 hours Liema has already stolen the hearts of viewers. Real name Liyema Phantsi, the 22-year-old is King Williams Town in Eastern Cape. She’s a student and a bartender, who hopes other housemates don’t mistake her friendly behaviour for flirting. Right!

