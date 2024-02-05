In hindsight, Mxunyelwa said she wished she played a different game and she felt it had been too early to emerge as the “life of the party” in the house.
Big Brother evictee Sammy M feels she let her ailing father down
Emerging as the ‘life of the party’ too early was a mistake
Image: Supplied.
Sammy M says being on Big Brother Mzansi was more than a dream for her, it was also an investment into her family’s economic security, especially with her father’s ailing health.
Real name Siphosethu Mxunyelwa, the 22-year-old from King William’s Town, in Eastern Cape, was thrown a curve ball after she was eliminated from the 24/7 reality show on Sunday, missing out on her shot of the R2m grand prize.
Mxunyelwa told Sowetan on Monday that she had many regrets and she wished she had pushed herself more.
“I am super sad and mad at myself for not sticking to my initial plan of making SA fall in love with who I really am. I should have gone fully in in the first week, and maybe I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Mxunyelwa.
“To be honest, the night before the eviction, I had a suspicious feeling that I was going home and it’s sad to say that I was right.
“Being evicted means I won’t be able to fulfil my wish of giving my father the best medication he deserves. He had a mild stroke in 2018 and my mother has been taking care of him while we move from one city to the other... this is why winning the money would’ve changed a lot for me but mostly for him.”
Hanging out with Themba Broly
