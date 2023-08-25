All-female cast film takes viewers on heartfelt journey of friendship

From steamy sex scenes, relatable tales of sisterhood and emotionally captivating moments, the all-female cast of local film Love, Sex and 30 Candles Bahumi Mhlongo, Candice Modiselle, Gabisile Tshabalala and Amo Chidi have taken Netflix by storm.
Based on Angela Makholwa’s book, The 30th Candle, is currently one of the most-watched productions on the streaming service. It takes viewers on a heartfelt journey of friendship, love, forgiveness and self-discovery.
The film depicts the lives of the foursome Dikeledi (Chidi), Sade (Tshabalala), Linda (Modiselle) and Nolwazi (Mhlongo), on the verge of 30. Their friendship is put to the test when Nolwazi falls pregnant with Dikeledi’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Tebogo (Lunga Shabalala), testing their loyalties.
“My character is quite multi-dimensional. You kind of love to hate her because of the predicament she put herself in. I had fun embodying her but I also had emotional challenges where I needed to sympathise with her and the choices she made,” said Mhlongo.
“I found myself getting triggered role-playing a scene with Dikeledi because of how she expressed her experience – it was as if I did her wrong in real life. I related to her character more than I did to my own.
“I was also glad that I was able to watch this film having healed from my hurtful experiences, which helped me not hate Nolwazi but to sympathise with her a little more.”
The supporting male cast includes Shabalala, Loyiso MacDonald, Anthony Oseyemi and Terence Bridgett.
“The chemistry that viewers see on-screen is the same off-screen. We shared intimate moments that are quite genuine and I can safely say that our bond is so strong beyond the set or the screen,” Mhlongo added.
“My biggest takeaway is being able to take up a role that required a lot from me emotionally. Most of us ladies had doubts whether or not we could do this, especially when it came to nude or sex scenes but we realised that we could do it, we actually achieved beyond our expectations.”
Tshabalala said her role was a standout in her career as she had set her sights on one day acting in Nollywood. Tshabalala’s resume includes TV roles in Scandal! and The Black Door. “I’ve worked in the South African television and film industry for 15 years now and I’d like to work on something new... I’d like to work with productions from other African countries such as Nigeria,” she said.
“What I love about this film is that it’s exposing my talent and putting it out there and I hope that opens up more doors for me in Africa and of course America as well, but Nollywood is where I’d like to be.”
