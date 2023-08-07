The evolution of Nomzamo Mbatha

Nomzamo Mbatha rolls up in a black Porsche Macan, trailed by her vivacious assistant, Nondumiso Mkhwanazi. It’s just after 2pm, on a cold, wet day in Joburg. A day before, a tornado ripped through parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leaving the country in panic, but Mbatha is bringing serenity.

Everyone on set is waiting in anticipation — today we get to work with a Hollywood supernova, but let’s play it cool. “She’s the most beautiful woman on Earth,” someone says. After strutting in, rocking her winter layers, she gives almost everyone a warm hug. These days, Mbatha spends most of her time in Los Angeles, and she’s flying back in a week. While her star power is undeniable, Mbatha is down to earth — with zero demands and entourage.

She doesn’t take any moment in her illustrious career (big or small) for granted. We even joke about how long her SMag cover has been in the making. We started plotting it last September in Accra when we attended the Global Citizen Festival, then touched base again in Lagos at the premiere of Gangs of Lagos in April.

“I believe in timing, and this is the perfect time to get this kind of title [Woman of the Year in Entertainment] while celebrating 10 years in the industry,” she says. “Ten years with the companies that gave me my big break —DStv, Mzansi Magic, and Bomb Shelter. To not only be starring in the biggest prime-time television show drama (Shaka Ilembe) right now but also to be the executive producer. And then to be running a successful organisation and landing my voice on some of the biggest global stages when it comes to humanitarian and social activism work. The timing is good — I don’t feel afraid of the title, but honoured.”