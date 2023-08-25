Chiefs count on ‘God’ to close 14-point gap on Downs

While Kaizer Chiefs have played two games fewer than table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, the 14-point gap between the two sides makes it difficult to imagine Amakhosi anywhere near challenging the Brazilians.
However, Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe strongly believes they can still keep up with perennial league champions Sundowns, who are hunting for a seventh consecutive league title this season. Amakhosi, who are still winless in the league after three outings, welcome AmaZulu at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
“Obviously, anything is possible in life as long as God is alive and you are pushing and determined to achieve any goal that you want to at the end of the season. We believe we still have a good chance to fight for anything that's there,'' Ditlhokwe said during a media open-day at Chiefs' Naturena village yesterday.
Ditlhokwe, who joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United at the end of last season, has had a rather difficult start to life at Naturena as his defensive central pairing with fellow newcomer Given Msimango has hardly been compact.
Quizzed on how he'd evaluate his performances since linking up with the Soweto club, the Botswana skipper insinuated they were just going through a rough patch. Chiefs lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy away last Sunday, their second league defeat of the season after being beaten by Sundowns a few weeks ago.
“I think there’s no need for us to judge ourselves whether we are good or bad players. Where we were coming from, we were obviously excelling,'' Ditlhokwe said.
“So why should we judge ourselves now? Even where we come from, we once faced the situation that we are facing now. It’s about digging deep and being focused and then the results will come. Football is a collective sport. We must all work together as a unit. It is not the time for pointing fingers. If we win, we win together and if we lose, we lose together.”
Fixtures
Today: Spurs v Chippa, Athlone (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (8pm).
Anything is possible, says defender Ditlhokwe
Chiefs count on ‘God’ to close 14-point gap on Downs
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
While Kaizer Chiefs have played two games fewer than table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns, the 14-point gap between the two sides makes it difficult to imagine Amakhosi anywhere near challenging the Brazilians.
However, Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe strongly believes they can still keep up with perennial league champions Sundowns, who are hunting for a seventh consecutive league title this season. Amakhosi, who are still winless in the league after three outings, welcome AmaZulu at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
“Obviously, anything is possible in life as long as God is alive and you are pushing and determined to achieve any goal that you want to at the end of the season. We believe we still have a good chance to fight for anything that's there,'' Ditlhokwe said during a media open-day at Chiefs' Naturena village yesterday.
Ditlhokwe, who joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United at the end of last season, has had a rather difficult start to life at Naturena as his defensive central pairing with fellow newcomer Given Msimango has hardly been compact.
Quizzed on how he'd evaluate his performances since linking up with the Soweto club, the Botswana skipper insinuated they were just going through a rough patch. Chiefs lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy away last Sunday, their second league defeat of the season after being beaten by Sundowns a few weeks ago.
“I think there’s no need for us to judge ourselves whether we are good or bad players. Where we were coming from, we were obviously excelling,'' Ditlhokwe said.
“So why should we judge ourselves now? Even where we come from, we once faced the situation that we are facing now. It’s about digging deep and being focused and then the results will come. Football is a collective sport. We must all work together as a unit. It is not the time for pointing fingers. If we win, we win together and if we lose, we lose together.”
Fixtures
Today: Spurs v Chippa, Athlone (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (8pm).
Believe in the process, Ntseki tells Chiefs fans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos