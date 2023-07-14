×

Culture

Actor Sipho Ndlovu takes a second shot at amapiano

The Wife actor says he does not want to use vulgar language in his songs

14 July 2023 - 08:07
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Actor Sipho Ndlovu takes another shot at music.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Wife actor Sipho Ndlovu wants his fans to get well-acquainted with his alter ego Spholaricky, the stage name for his music career after an earlier false start.

Ndlovu is famous for playing Sabelo Zulu in the hit Showmax series. He recently took up a new role of Banze, who is an irresistible charmer, in e.tv drama Isitha

While acting is what he is best known for, he is solidifying his voice in the public space with the launch of an amapiano music career.

“Music has been a part of who I am since I was young. I’m a person who loves music and various types of genres. I decided to venture into the music scene because of my desire to be a very successful musician,” said the Mpumalanga-born actor from Emalahleni. 

“I noticed that I had the energy for dancing, singing and performing… I then thought to myself, ‘How about I get into music as an amapiano artist’.”

In 2021 Ndlovu released a song titled, Amathanga Amhlophe, which flopped. He now feels he has learnt from that experience and is taking a different approach.

Image: SUPPLIED

A new approach to his music ambitions has been taking more control of the songwriting.

“For amapiano, you don’t need to be a great singer, you just need to know how to capture the vibe and the essence of what people love out there,” he said.

“But the main thing I didn’t want to do was to use vulgar language or mislead my listeners with the type of songs I release. I want to liberate and inspire my fans with my music and nothing that destroys our youth as other songs are doing out there.” 

While his first song Malini talks about money, Ndlovu’s next track will shift and talk about love. But he reiterates that acting is still his first love.

“I am glad that I am afforded a chance to follow my dreams, all thanks to my wonderful team who makes sure my schedule is up to date hence I am able to juggle the demands of set life and gigs,” he said. 

“As much as I see the importance of multiple streams of income. I am just happy I get to live out all my dreams as I am doing right now.”

