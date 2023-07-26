×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Culture

This Body Works For Me cast believe show will help them realise their dreams

‘We need to stop shying away from our sexuality as human beings’

26 July 2023 - 15:24
Masego Seemela Online journalist
This Body Works For Me reality TV star Primadonna detail her journey as an exotic dance.
This Body Works For Me reality TV star Primadonna detail her journey as an exotic dance.
Image: Supplied.

Reality TV show This Body Works For Me returns for a second season despite being met with mixed reviews over its unflinching depiction of the adult entertainment industry.

The new season of the Showmax show follows Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna, Wandi, Diamond, Lebo and Dione Xanthe.

Primadonna, real name Prudence Matshweu, is an exotic dancer. Matshweu was born in Limpopo but was raised in Soweto. She joined the reality TV show with hopes that it would grow her brand as a rapper as her dream is to collaborate and share the stage with American superstar Cardi B and rap group Migos one day.

“The reason why I first said ‘Yes’ to the first season was because I saw the opportunities it would bring me. I knew that there were plenty of other people across the country and the world that would relate to my story. I wanted to show them my journey as well as showcase my music but I didn’t get to do that. However, this season, they will definitely see more of me being in tune with my music,” Matshweu said.

This Body Works For Me cast members are back with a second season.
This Body Works For Me cast members are back with a second season.
Image: Supplied.

Matshweu is also a regular feature on OnlyFans, which has shaken up the adult entertainment industry and content creators.

“I started dancing at clubs as a stripper three years ago but the money wasn’t enough for me, hence I chose to create an OnlyFans account. I was actually persuaded by a friend to create an account and I must say, so far, so good. I am happy with the money I make,” she said.    

“I’m also glad I have a great support system. My mother has championed me through it all and to be honest, if she’s okay with what I do, why should I be bothered by what others say?” 

Matshweu is not the only cast member who is unapologetic about working in the adult entertainment industry. Her fellow cast mate, Refiloe Molwantwa, known as Gina, is also a stripper from Mahikeng.

This Body Works For Me star Gina talks about fame and popularity on the show.
This Body Works For Me star Gina talks about fame and popularity on the show.
Image: Supplied

“I am tired of people acting like sex is such a taboo. We’re all here because of sex... people need to stop shying away from our sexuality as human beings,” said Molwantwa.

“The reason why I chose to be on the show was because I wanted to be famous. I just want my life to be documented on a public platform, especially because I want to be the biggest DJ in the country and a show like this will help me do that.” 

The 29-year-old’s initial plan of being on the show was to reach the level of American model and exotic dancer Blac Chyna.  

“When I appeared in the first season, my family was not impressed at how I was perceived by the public. I constantly had to tell and remind them not to listen to what people say because they know the person they raised,” she said.  

“Yes, the negative backlash from people got to me but luckily the media training we received as the cast came in handy. I am not even fazed right now.”

Mrs Mops emerges as new fan favourite on the Mommy Club

Mpumi Mophatlane, better known as Mrs Mops, has stolen the hearts of Mzansi on the new reality show, The Mommy Club.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Wright Ngubeni 'ready to give people second instalment of myself'

First stepping into television in the 1990s at the tender age of five, former child star Wright Ngubeni is convinced now more than ever that he was ...
S Mag
3 months ago

Londie London gets lyrical about premium braids

Musician Londie London’s next big move after making a big splash on reality TV show The Real Housewives of Durban is taking over the hair industry.
S Mag
3 months ago

Obakeng Rantlhane charms celebs with magic touch

Creating new personal identity through the lens of fashion is what the 25-year-old personal shopper is known for.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...