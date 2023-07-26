Reality TV show This Body Works For Me returns for a second season despite being met with mixed reviews over its unflinching depiction of the adult entertainment industry.
The new season of the Showmax show follows Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna, Wandi, Diamond, Lebo and Dione Xanthe.
Primadonna, real name Prudence Matshweu, is an exotic dancer. Matshweu was born in Limpopo but was raised in Soweto. She joined the reality TV show with hopes that it would grow her brand as a rapper as her dream is to collaborate and share the stage with American superstar Cardi B and rap group Migos one day.
“The reason why I first said ‘Yes’ to the first season was because I saw the opportunities it would bring me. I knew that there were plenty of other people across the country and the world that would relate to my story. I wanted to show them my journey as well as showcase my music but I didn’t get to do that. However, this season, they will definitely see more of me being in tune with my music,” Matshweu said.
This Body Works For Me cast believe show will help them realise their dreams
‘We need to stop shying away from our sexuality as human beings’
Image: Supplied.
Reality TV show This Body Works For Me returns for a second season despite being met with mixed reviews over its unflinching depiction of the adult entertainment industry.
The new season of the Showmax show follows Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna, Wandi, Diamond, Lebo and Dione Xanthe.
Primadonna, real name Prudence Matshweu, is an exotic dancer. Matshweu was born in Limpopo but was raised in Soweto. She joined the reality TV show with hopes that it would grow her brand as a rapper as her dream is to collaborate and share the stage with American superstar Cardi B and rap group Migos one day.
“The reason why I first said ‘Yes’ to the first season was because I saw the opportunities it would bring me. I knew that there were plenty of other people across the country and the world that would relate to my story. I wanted to show them my journey as well as showcase my music but I didn’t get to do that. However, this season, they will definitely see more of me being in tune with my music,” Matshweu said.
Image: Supplied.
Matshweu is also a regular feature on OnlyFans, which has shaken up the adult entertainment industry and content creators.
“I started dancing at clubs as a stripper three years ago but the money wasn’t enough for me, hence I chose to create an OnlyFans account. I was actually persuaded by a friend to create an account and I must say, so far, so good. I am happy with the money I make,” she said.
“I’m also glad I have a great support system. My mother has championed me through it all and to be honest, if she’s okay with what I do, why should I be bothered by what others say?”
Matshweu is not the only cast member who is unapologetic about working in the adult entertainment industry. Her fellow cast mate, Refiloe Molwantwa, known as Gina, is also a stripper from Mahikeng.
Image: Supplied
“I am tired of people acting like sex is such a taboo. We’re all here because of sex... people need to stop shying away from our sexuality as human beings,” said Molwantwa.
“The reason why I chose to be on the show was because I wanted to be famous. I just want my life to be documented on a public platform, especially because I want to be the biggest DJ in the country and a show like this will help me do that.”
The 29-year-old’s initial plan of being on the show was to reach the level of American model and exotic dancer Blac Chyna.
“When I appeared in the first season, my family was not impressed at how I was perceived by the public. I constantly had to tell and remind them not to listen to what people say because they know the person they raised,” she said.
“Yes, the negative backlash from people got to me but luckily the media training we received as the cast came in handy. I am not even fazed right now.”
Mrs Mops emerges as new fan favourite on the Mommy Club
Wright Ngubeni 'ready to give people second instalment of myself'
Londie London gets lyrical about premium braids
Obakeng Rantlhane charms celebs with magic touch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos